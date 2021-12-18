DRIVERS are being warned of heavy traffic on a busy Glasgow motorway following a crash.
Traffic Scotland confirmed that the incident took place on the M8 eastbound at junction 18 (Charing Cross) at around 5.45pm today.
It is understood that the crash involved two vehicles.
Lane one of the carriageway is currently blocked travelling eastbound.
❗️NEW⌚️17:45#M8— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 18, 2021
Lane 1 is currently blocked on the #M8 heading E/B at J18 Charing Cross following a 2 vehicle RTC.
Traffic is heavy in the area so expect delays.@SWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/MtEXkUf4r6
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.