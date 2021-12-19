Our understanding of where Christmas comes from, its ancient roots, and the way in which it’s been celebrated down the centuries, is completely topsy-turvy. To uncover the truth about Christmas, our Writer at Large shares a mince pie and a glass of seasonal cheer with Scotland’s very own ‘Professor Christmas’, Bob Davis

EVERYTHING you think you know about Christmas is false. The early Christians hijacked pagan festivals and turned them into Christmas, right? Wrong. Oliver Cromwell banned Christmas, yes? Nope. Santa Claus was definitely based on weird, drugged-up ancient European shamans? No. Then surely Father Christmas was invented by Coca-Cola? Wrong again. Prince Albert unquestionably brought the Christmas tree to Britain? Not true either. Well, at least we know the Bible says Jesus was born in a stable? That’s fake as well, sorry.

Christmas is riddled with falsehoods and fibs. In fact, there’s only one truth about Christmas: it tells the story of “us”. The secret history of Christmas traces the journey of life in the Western world from the Roman Empire to Bing Crosby. It’s a tale that takes in the rise of Christianity, the Dark Ages, medieval kings and queens, bloody wars of religion, revolution and reformation, class war, industrialisation, the welfare state, the mass media, and the coming of the secular age.

It’s quite a story and there’s only one man who can tell it: Scotland’s “Professor Christmas”, otherwise known as Professor Bob Davis from Glasgow University. Davis, a practicing Christian, is professor of religious and cultural education, and an expert in both childhood and Christmas. He has spent a lifetime unravelling the truth about Christmas, debunking the myths and nonsense which clutter up our thinking when it comes to the most important festival in the Western world.

Christmas, says Davis, is “embedded with all sorts of pseudo-historical and speculative assumptions that have created a whole series of popular misconceptions”.

Why December 25?

Let’s start at the beginning. We all think early Christian leaders chose Christmas Day to celebrate the birth of Jesus because it was a convenient fit with existing pagan winter festivals like Saturnalia or Yule. We couldn’t be more wrong, says Davis.

This idea that Christmas is a “Christian veneer on an underlying pagan festival” is the most “obvious” of all our misconceptions.

Early Christian leaders weren’t looking for an easy pagan peg to hang Christmas on – they picked December 25 because they were certain this was indeed the birthday of Jesus.

First of all, explains Davis, to figure out his birthday, early Christians had to pin down exactly when Jesus died. They searched the Bible for clues. When was Herod king? When was Pontius Pilate governor of Judea? When was Caiaphas the high priest? These hints, coupled with the fact that Jesus was executed around Passover, allowed early Christians to come up with a “precise” date of death for Jesus: March 25.

Things get a little weird now. Early Christians, Davis explains, believed that all great people, “like prophets”, were destined to “die on the date of their birth”. That notion represents “completion and unity” in the ancient mind.

Okay, so if Jesus was meant to be born on the same date he died, why don’t we celebrate Christmas on March 25? The reason, Davis explains, is that for early Christians, Jesus is different. He’s the son of God after all. So, what really mattered when it came to Christ “wasn’t his birth” so much, like other “great” people, “but his conception” – because uniquely it was God who made Mary pregnant.

“So, if he died on March 25”, says Davis, then to ancient Christian scholars “he must have been conceived on March 25”. Go forward exactly nine months, and – voila – you’ve got December 25. By 354AD, we have the first written record of December 25 as Christ’s birthday.

So, why do we all still believe that early church leaders took pagan rituals like Yule or Saturnalia and turned them into Christmas to help converts relate to this new Christian festival? Blame the Enlightenment. Sceptical scholars like Denis Diderot, who compiled the famous Encyclopédie in the mid-1700s, believed that for early Christians “it made symbolic sense” to “pin the birthday of your saviour” on to pagan festivals like the Roman Sol Invictus (Unconquered Sun) or the Winter Solstice. These festivals, with their idea of a “returning sun” worshiped in the year’s darkest months, seemed, to Enlightenment intellectuals, to chime with Christian claims of a resurrected god.

So, the “pagan hijack” hypothesis was formed.

“Scepticism plus science come together to make these comparisons, but they don’t stand up to scrutiny,” says Davis. There are also claims that the Viking Yule festival was co-opted by early Christians. However, there is no reference to Yule before 500AD, Davis points out. Yule may just have meant “the coming of winter” or been “simply another name for Christmas among converted Vikings”.

Middle Age holiday

ONCE Christmas finds its feet in the late Roman Empire, “it starts to mushroom and become extremely popular through the so-called Dark Ages”, Davis explains. Come the medieval period “it assumes colossal dimensions” and turns into the classic “Twelve Days of Christmas” festival.

Christmas now takes on the idea of “charity” – something still ingrained in our holiday today: the notion that at Christmas we must be kind and giving. In the medieval period, charity at Christmas was an “obligation of the landed elites”. It is almost, says Davis, “a medieval welfare state”.

By now, all sorts of strange additions are finding their way into Christmas. The word “stable”, Davis explains, appears nowhere in the New Testament account of the Nativity, so the idea of the baby Jesus surrounded by animals is without any basis in scripture. It is “the human imagination” which created what we think of as the nativity scene

It may even have been St Francis of Assisi himself who, in the 1200s, created the nativity iconography we all know today, when he placed “a crib in a church as the focal point of devotion”. The Franciscans also popularised “carols”. The image of Mary holding the baby Jesus now becomes widespread as well.

A Tudor Christmas

ENGLAND’S Tudor dynasty turbo-charged Christmas across Britain. The idea of charitable-giving and the Twelve Days of Christmas not only “reinforced social bonds” between rich and poor, but also became an excuse for partying. We’re now in the Little Ice Age – when temperatures dip dramatically across medieval Europe. Charity was vital to keep peasants alive in a time of want, and everybody needed some joy in deep winter.

In the Tudor period, “the festive element of the Twelve Days cannot be diminished”, Davis adds, with songs sung, drinks drank, and gifts given. We’re starting to see something like our modern concept of Christmas emerge. Performance was now becoming part of the holiday too. Think of our Christmas movies and pantos, and then think of Shakespeare staging Twelfth Night for Queen Elizabeth at Christmastime in 1601.

If we imagine Christmas as a building project, by this period it’s as if the house has been half-built. The only problem is, says Davis, “the house is about to get burned down”.

The Reformation

ALL that medieval partying was about to cause a backlash. There’s nothing in Scripture which says “thou shalt revel hard at Christmastime”, so when the Protestant reformation began, with its Biblical fundamentalism, Christmas was in the cross hairs. This was “the biggest threat to Christmas there’s ever been”.

There are attempts to ban Christmas. It is at this point that Christmas starts to be associated with the pagan past. To puritans, Christmas revelry looks rather demonic. However, Oliver Cromwell isn’t the man to blame. “He’d very little to say about Christmas,” says Davis. Legislation was passed which banned “expressions of papistry” at Christmas, but this anti-Christmas sentiment both “pre-dates and post-dates Cromwell”. As dictator, in the midst of war, “he had other problems on his hands”.

In Scotland, the assault on Christmas was pretty thorough, however, due to the extent and success of “the Calvinist revolution”. Elsewhere in the Protestant world, there’s more a process of “adaption rather than abolition … Christmas gets repackaged”.

Martin Luther, for example, reorientates ideas of gift-giving and kindness at Christmas around a saint called Nicholas. St Nick was renowned for caring for children and handing out presents. His feast day is December 6, so Lutherans were able to “shift the focus” of Christmas celebrations, keeping them holy without full-scale abolition.

The rich and the revolutionaries

FROM the mid-1600s, social change begins to affect Christmas too. “A proto-industrial” economy starts to emerge, and social ties break down. This is a period when we see “the disengagement of the elites”. Unlike the medieval era, where the landed rich dispensed food and turned Christmas into a community festival, in this period the nobility retreat “into their big country houses”. Work is also changing, with no real bond anymore between workers and “master”. Christmas now “becomes more centred around families rather than communities” – something that holds true of Christmas today.

This “separation of the aristocratic elites from the rest of society” – made so stark by the change in how Christmas is celebrated – “creates the beginning of the proletariat”. If the rich no longer looked after the poor, then some workers began to think it was time for a change. Christmas has now moved from the “public” to the “private” – and with that shift, says Davis, “you have the beginning of class conflict”. Marie Antionette might have kept her head if she had copied her medieval ancestors at Christmas – less “let them eat cake” and more “here, have some cake” could have changed the course of history.

Christmas fights back

IT IS not until the end of the 18th century that we really see “a revival of interest in Christmas”. The reformation and the retreat of the rich from their obligations to the poor has allowed Christmas to “in some ways become unfashionable, it looked outmoded, not modern”.

However, the grimness of the industrial revolution changed all that – and it’s not solely down to Dickens and A Christmas Carol either. The great novelist certainly didn’t “invent the modern Christmas” as we believe today. That’s a “gross error”, says Davis.

Industrialisation places even more “strain on the social fabric” as cities boom and dark Satanic mills, workhouses and factories proliferate. There’s also the “weakening hold of the Christian churches”. As a result, evangelical protestants begin to reach out to “this disconnected proletariat”, particularly impoverished, desperate children.

Among intellectuals, the notion of the medieval era as a “lost period of social unity” becomes vogue – leading to a revival of long-lost Christmas traditions from the middle ages. We can see the attraction to medievalism in Victorian culture – think of the interest in Arthurian legend, pre-Raphaelite art, Walter Scott novels, and the rise of gothic literature – all of which obsess on the Middle Ages.

With “industrialisation as a social trauma”, reformers begin focusing on the poorest children in society, particularly at Christmas. The famous Swiss reformer Johann Pestalozzi – a specialist subject for Davis – gave a seminal sermon on Christmas Eve 1810 in which he spoke of a Christmas tree in his church and the presents around it. This was the beginning of the popularisation of our Christmas centrepiece. The Germans and Swiss had taken that medieval symbol of Christmas – the evergreen – and given it a charitable upgrade linking it to gifts for poor children.

However, it wasn’t Prince Albert –Queen Victoria’s German husband

– who brought the Christmas tree to Britain. That was probably down to Queen Charlotte, (originally Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz in Germany) wife of George III, who reigned until 1818. Albert did popularise the tree, however.

It is now that Christmas collides with empire and mass media. “Undoubtedly the rediscovery of the Christmas tree is central in the 19th-century revival,” says Davis. Images of Victoria – Empress of India – around her Christmas tree were a viral Victorian phenomenon. Dickens picked up all the disparate elements of this “new” Victorian Christmas and poured them into his book A Christmas Carol. Davis says Dickens wasn’t “creating” Christmas. Rather, the novelist was using his book to “remind the rich of their obligations to the poor”. Dickens, ever the social reformer, was tapping into his society’s wish for the rich to be more charitable. That’s what the figure of Scrooge expresses. Wrap all this up in the tinsel of mass media and Christmas “just catches fire” now.

Santa the salesman

CHRISTMAS takes on a strange, “spectral”, slippery shape in the 20th century. There’s a dualism to Christmas now. It’s both “an antidote to industrialisation” – in that it gives ordinary people some joy in their mechanised lives – and “a misdirection from industrialisation”, in that “it takes the objects of mass industrial production and wraps them up in coloured paper”, says Davis. This is the “economy of the gift”: Christmas seems to be against consumerism, but it’s actually all about consumerism.

That’s what Christmas remains today. Davis thinks it absurd to see a “standoff between the magical Christmas and the material Christmas”. He says: “It’s a dramatic misunderstanding. What Christmas does is take the sacred and make it material. It sublimates the injustices of capitalism. And, of course, there’s one figure who does this perfectly: Santa Claus.”

Like the ultimate 21st-century capitalist, says Davis, Santa gives you gifts in return for your soul. Just as we allow giant tech to harvest the contents of our souls – our data – in return for free “stuff” like Facebook, so Santa wants our obedience and goodness: he wants our “self”.

It is the poet Clement Clarke Moore who brings Father Christmas into the popular imagination with his 1823 poem A Visit from St Nicholas (aka Twas the Night Before Christmas). The poem came with illustrations by Thomas Nast which put Santa in his famous red coat with white trimmings. Coca-Cola picked up on the illustrations and turned Santa into an avatar for capitalism as his image went global through advertising. The notion that Santa was based on ancient European shamans wearing the bloody skins of reindeer, thinking they’re flying around high on magic mushrooms, is an “utterly baseless” invention, says Davis, thought up in the 1980s.

Come the Second World War, Christmas is now deep in the consciousness of the Western world. The arrival of American GIs in Britain in 1942 saw the importation of the song White Christmas by Irving Berlin, cementing all today’s tropes and cliches: the snow, the nostalgic yearning, the sleigh bells, the cards, the tree, the togetherness.

It is at this point that Christmas almost becomes a “dream state” for the Western world, Davis suggests. We invest it with all our fantasies and aspirations, and just like the singer of White Christmas we “enter capitalism’s dream of itself, with all its repressed hopes and terrors – out of reach and never quite there”.

If Christmas is a “house” which Western society built over 2,000 years, then by the mid-20th century it looks like the builders have finished work. Or have they? Won’t Christmas change in the future too? Or is our present-day festival set in stone?

Christmas to come

“CHRISTMAS,” says Davis, “has survived by renewing itself according to the needs, hopes and fears of the surrounding society.” He imagines Christmas changing in the digital age. Might we hold future Christmas celebrations, in the era of pandemic, with our loved ones in the metaverse, where we live our lives as digital representations of ourselves? Isn’t so much Christmas charity, for good causes like foodbanks, already online through donation pages?

Despite the “death of God” in our secular age, Davis believes Christmas will never lose its essentially religious nature, regardless of gross consumerism. Think of all those atheists who go to a Christmas Eve church service simply because it’s “beautiful”.

“You cannot speak of Christmas without harnessing the language of religion,” Davis says. “Don’t imagine Christmas today as the secular successor of a religious Christmas, imagine Christmas today as the religious experience of a secular society.”