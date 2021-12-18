IT’S no wonder Darren McGregor isn’t sure whether he should be calling David Gray gaffer or not.

The pair arrived at Easter Road within a year of each other, played alongside one another for years and then spent last season buddied up on the Hibs bench.

Now as McGregor prepares to play a part in the Hibs squad for the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic today, close pal Gray is making the difficult decision in who plays as he continues in his role as caretaker boss.

It’s an unusual situation for the friends, but McGregor lavished praise on his pal as he opened up on the new dynamic at Hibs with Eater Road hero Gray taking the reins as the managerial search goes on.

“We’ve not actually discussed it yet,” said McGregor when quizzed over how he addresses long-time friend turned manager Gray. “It has been quite a quick turnaround so it’s still Davie boy. I don’t know if that’s disrespectful – I might need to start calling him gaffer now, a better chance of maybe getting involved in the final.

“I’ve been friends with David for a long time but I’ve been really impressed by how he’s stepped up and I think his time will come but obviously he’ll probably say himself he’s still learning. But I think he’s done really well so far.

“The year we spent on the bench I think we got to know each other quite well, we had a lot of long conversations. Davie was here the year before me and I played right centre-half and he played right-back for many a year so we’ve got that bond and I’m just delighted for him.

“He’s worked ever so hard in his playing career and in his transition into coaching, he took that big step still being relatively young and given an opportunity and he’s taken it with both hands.

“It’s testament to Davie’s character that he’s actually stepped up to the mark. I think before that he hadn’t really spoken in front of the group, hadn’t taken a training sessions so to go from there straight into the deep end with the help of Sammy (Craig Samson) and Eddie May shows he’s cut from a different cloth and he’s definitely a manager in waiting.”

It’s a similarly strange set of circumstances for Gray who was thrust into the role of caretaker just over a week before today’s showpiece final. But he saluted senior pros McGregor, Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon for their support in installing high standards at the club.

“The relationship has not changed on that front”, said Gray of his friendship with McGregor. “He’s someone I lean on, he’s someone I speak to all the time just because of the type of person he is.

“He’s got so much respect for him at this club and he deserves that.

“I think we are very fortunate at the club that we’ve got a real mixture in the dressing room, younger players coming through and players like Lewi, Paul and Daz that have been here a long time and can set that standard all the time.

“Only 11 players can start the game and there is going to be disappointments which you fully expect.

“It’s about just doing that in the best possible way and picking a team you believe gives you the best chance of winning the cup.

McGregor and Gray were both part of the Scottish Cup winning side of 2016 – but for the former the experience of falling short to Ross County with a last minute winner in the League Cup final is a lasting memory from that year.

“We had a great opportunity the year we won the Scottish Cup against Ross County as well, a last gasp goal we lost,” said McGregor. “But I think the boys who were here (for the Scottish Cup win) all attest to how good it is to win a Cup.

“Off the back of that season it was one of the savings graces of that season. It was just absolutely unbelievable and unexplainable.

“There’s a lot of guys here who might not have tasted that before so it is a great opportunity for them as I say the younger guys here and even the newer guys to cement a bit of history.”

A victory this afternoon over Celtic would only go to enhance Gray’s legendary status in the green-half of Edinburgh. That’s something McGregor would love to help deliver for his pal and all the Hibs fans who missed out on trips to Hampden last season.

McGregor joked: “He’ll just go up a couple of notches in everybody’s estimations – Sir David, I don’t know if there is anything above that!

“It’s great for him, he’s come in and it has been a seamless transition. Just started coaching this year and he’s came in done all the team talks and he’s got the respect straight off the bat so it’s great for Davie to lead us out.”