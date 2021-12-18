DAVID GRAY reckons his experience as Hibs captain and his six month stint on the coaching staff have helped him in his role as caretaker boss.

The Easter Road icon was installed as interim boss after Jack Ross was relieved of his position at the club earlier this month.

It’s been a steep learning curve for Gray in the role as he delivered his first team-talk just eight days before leading Hibs into the Premier Sports Cup final.

“I think it’s always a challenge,” said Gray of his shift to management.

“As captain I had conversations and meetings with players so it’s not something I’ve never done before so to speak.

“I know you’re dealing with it in a different way and being viewed in a different way but I think it helps that I’ve played with a lot of the players.

“I’ve been at the club for a long time and obviously having worked in a coaching capacity for the last six months it’s a friendly face, I know everyone here and I think ultimately we all found ourselves in a position where we just wanted to do the best thing.”

Now Gray is plotting a first trophy of his management career having lifted the Scottish Cup with Hibs during his playing days.

And he is hoping to inspire his players with his own experience of the incredible memories of lifting silverware.

He said: “I think the important thing is to make sure the players look forward to the occasion.

“It’s not something that comes round all the time, you might never get the opportunity to play in a Cup final again.

“I think when your career is finished and you look back, something I’ve started to do a little bit now, you reflect on these good times and it’s something that’ll live with me forever.”