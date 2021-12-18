Tonight’s National Lottery winning numbers are in.
The Lotto numbers are: 12, 23, 27, 45, 51, 54.
The Bonus Ball is: 59.
Tonight’s estimated jackpot is £4 million.
Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 03, 07, 09, 32, 36.
The Thunderball is: 14.
