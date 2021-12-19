A WOMAN was assaulted in the early hours of the morning in Glasgow's West End.
The 21-year-old was walking on Kelvin Way when she was approached from behind by a man who attacked her at around 3.55am on Saturday.
She suffered minor injuries.
Officers have launched a search to trace the suspect said to be involved in this "frightening" incident.
The suspect is described as male, mid-50s, around 5ft 10ins in height, of slim build with short grey hair.
He was wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.
The force said the man left the scene on foot after the assault and headed towards Argyle Street and Sauchiehall Street.
Detective Inspector Darren Munogee, of Cathcart CID, said: "This was a frightening incident for the victim and despite it happening in the early hours of the morning, we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have seen the victim or suspect immediately prior to, or after, the assault.
"I would like to reassure the local community that officers will be conducting additional patrols in the area throughout the investigation."
Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0689 of December 18, 2021.
