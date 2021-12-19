Footballers died on the pitch long before the vaccine

It was a week in which we learned that a third of Premier League footballers remain unvaccinated. As others have noted, for professionals who take note of every word that medical experts pass to them when it comes to hamstring tears or serious cruciate injuries, it is a curious disdain they hold for the advice on vaccinations for an illness that can have major ramifications on their ability to play the game that pays their wages. Social media and quack science has played a part here, so too have carefully curated lists of sports stars who have died 'mysteriously'. Of course, the conspiracy theorists have suggested that vaccinations are to blame. The did-he or didn't-he case of Christian Eriksen is batted about endlessly with the main allegation being that the vaccine administered to the Denmark midfielder, who last week left Inter Milan as a result of the cardiac arrest he suffered at Euro 2020, was responsible for his collapse on the pitch during the game against Finland. Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero, the former Manchester City striker, announced his retirement at an emotional press conference in Barcelona in midweek citing heart problems for his decision. The argument ignores one crucial point: for every Eriksen or Aguero there has been a pre-pandemic Marc-Vivien Foe or a Cheick Tiote – and many, many more. It also ignores another fundamental point and one which is just as relevant: if footballers are so worried about what they put in their bodies, then perhaps they should start limiting the use of caffeine pills – known to cause rapid or abnormal heart rhythm – to boost endurance and energy levels.

Week off would have been the correct decision

The absence of players due to Omicron outbreaks at a number of clubs obliterated the fixture list this weekend and has had an ongoing effect since Tottenham's Europa Conference League game against Rennes was cancelled on December 9. So far a total of 10 fixtures have been postponed and who knows how many there may be to come. Thomas Frank, the Brentford manager, called for the Premier League to bring in a week-long break in order for clubs to allow them the necessary time for players to recover from the illness. The logical thing would have been for the league to say 'yes' but instead a number of games have been postponed anyway and a lopsided advantage has been given to teams that were able to play thus bringing into question the integrity of the competition. Meanwhile, there have been instances of supporters travelling across England – and from beyond – to attend matches only for them to be cancelled mere hours before kick-off. As ever, the interests of the TV companies continue to outweigh those of public health and the supporters who made those aforementioned journeys. Meanwhile, refusing to enforce a break inaction has also increased the likelihood of further postponements.

Chelsea's moans rightly fall on deaf ears

Of course, there are some clubs who were more deserving of a postponement than others. Chelsea wanted their game against Wolverhampton Wanderers called off yesterday because they felt they had a “strong case” for a cancellation. “We are deeply disappointed that our application was rejected as we felt we had a strong case for the postponement of today‘s match on the grounds of players’ health and safety,” read a club statement.

One look at their starting line-up and £125m bench told you all you needed to know: 10 full internationals took to the field at Molineux yesterday afternoon including seven of the team that started the Champions League final against Manchester City in May, although their manager Thomas Tuchel added a nice little flourish – a 'poor us', if you will – by naming two goalkeepers on the bench. The Londoners duly went out and were held to a goalless draw by Wolves – spare us the violins, though.

Familiar title race shaping up

Chelsea's caterwauling sounded desperately like a club seeking respite during an injury crisis while simultaneously sensing it is increasingly on the outside looking in on the title race. It was starting to unravel for Chelsea before yesterday's latest mis-step at Wolves. Manchester City have turned on the afterburners – just as they did at a similar juncture last season – and while Tuchel's side have now shed points in four of their last five games, City have won eight on the trot since Crystal Palace shocked them at home at the end of October. It's hard to live with that kind of form. Only Liverpool have proved capable of matching it and in spite of their draw at Tottenham yesterday that three-horse race has very quickly started to look like it's going to be a battle between two familiar foes.

Bielsa on the brink at Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa has been a breath of fresh air since his arrival in English football in 2018 but there are signs that his time has run its course at Leeds United. It follows a familiar trend for the Argentine who has a history of making massive strides at clubs only for belief in his methods – and energy levels – to wane.

Asked by a journalist prior to Saturday evening's game against Arsenal, if he had taken Leeds as far as he could, Bielsa bristled, answering: “Do you think I’m so vain I don’t think I can be sacked? To say I’ve taken them as far as I can is to say it’s a closed cycle. Do you think the cycle is closed?”

Following the 4-1 defeat by Arsenal and the 7-0 thumping at Manchester City, he may well have answered his own question. There is mitigation, of course. Bielsa is without his top scorer from last season, Kalvin Phillips, the midfielder key to his system is missing while a number of other players – Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Daniel James, Rodrigo and Jamie Shackleton as well as the suspended Junior Firpo – were missing for Saturday's game. Nevertheless, Leeds sit 16th and have won just twice in their last 12 games. They need that to change soon.