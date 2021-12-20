A LIVING memorial that will grow and develop into an oasis of contemplation is the moving description of proposals for the national Covid memorial from Glasgow's Lord Provost.

Philip Braat has been has offered his support and backing for The Herald Covid memorial campaign since the initial conversations began about how we remember the pandemic and those lost to the cruel virus.

Just days after the campaign launched last May, Glasgow City Council stepped forward and offered to host what would become the national memorial in the grounds of Pollok Country Park and we have been working closely with them ever since.

Artist Alec Finlay pictured at what will become the Riverside Grove, part of Scotland's Covid Memorial at Pollok Country Park. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

On Saturday The Herald was able to share the first images of the memorial and the a funds target of £233,500 was revealed.

The memorial will become known as I remember: Scotland's Covid Memorial and will be chance for the people of Scotland to unit and remember those lost.

Glasgow's Lord Provost Philip Braat offered his heartfelt gratitude to The Herald and everyone involved in this Covid-19 Memorial Campaign.

Glasgow Lord Provost Philip Braat has been a dedicated supporter of The Herald Covid memorial campaign

The Lord Provost said: "As a Council and a City, we are glad to be associated with this important and significant memorial, which I am confident will bring solace to those who have lost loved ones and have endured many personal tribulations during this pandemic. All of us have felt the impact of this pandemic in one way or another, and some have paid a very heavy price, including the loss of a loved one. Therefore, the memorial will serve as a place of quiet reflection, as well as a much needed place of remembrance, marking one of the most challenging periods in modern times."

Our artist impression shows what will become one of the main sites in Pollok Country Park, the riverside grove, with the hope we can raise funds to open the grove to coincide with the second anniversary of lockdown in March 2022.

Artists impression of I Remember: Scotland's covid memorial at riverside grove, at Pollok Country Park, Glasgow.

Our memorial artist Alec Finlay has come up with a concept which would involve significant memorial sites in Pollok Country Park – the Riverside Grove, Beech Grove, Hillside Grove and Birch Grove

It would involved 50 oak tree supports will offer the idea of a memorial walk in the park

We reached out to people over the past few months using the idea I remember prompts. These heartfelt passages have captured a moment in time and our hope is that audio of the I remembers will be accessed through QR codes on supports.

The key message of the memorial, I remember, will be displayed in several languages.

We also plan to produce a book containing contributed I remembers and will invite those affected to become in memorial planting at dedicated sites. A further phase would be to help the memorial evolve to have a satellite concept across Scotland.

Artist Alec Finlay pictured in front of Pollok House at Pollok Country Park, Glasgow. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Baillie Braat added: "From what I have seen of the proposals, this special place in Pollok Country Park will become a living memorial that will grow and develop into an oasis of contemplation, but it must also deliver an appropriate and powerful tribute to those no longer with us. Our ambition was always to provide a place of comfort and beauty, where testimonials from those affected could be left. I hope that the people of Glasgow and beyond will indeed find it a dignified sanctuary. Everyone involved in this remarkable project can rightly take great pride in it, as we mark an unprecedented time in our lives."

We have raised more than £60,000 towards our £233,500 target for what will eventually become the national place to remember. With several high profile donations, including from the Scottish Government, we are urging people to get behind us and show their support once again.

And we want to deliver this memorial to the people of Scotland as a fitting tribute to those who lost their lives. Our fundraising target is £233,500 to create the Pollok Country Park memorial and we are urging everyone to get behind us to help us.

To donate go to The Herald memorial garden go to gofundme.com/ herald-garden-of-remembrance. You can also send donations via post to The Herald Garden of Remembrance Campaign, Herald & Times, 125 Fullarton Drive, Glasgow, G32 8FG. Keep up to date with the latest news at www.heraldscotland.com/campaigns/memorial-garden/