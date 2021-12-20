Il Divo singer Carlos Marin has died aged 53, the group has announced.

In a statement on Twitter, they said: “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away.

“He will be missed by his friends, family and fans.

“There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.

“For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend.

“We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love — David, Sebastien and Urs.”

The group announced on December 16 that Marin was in the hospital and that they were “hoping and praying for a speedy recovery.”

The cause of death was not made clear, though reports in Spanish media suggested Marin was intubated after being admitted to an intensive care unit in Manchester.

Il Divo had postponed the rest of their December UK tour dates by a year “due to illness”.

The classical crossover group, comprised of a global melting pot of singing stars, was formed by Simon Cowell in 2003 under his SyCo record label, though they later parted ways with the music mogul.

Cowell was one of many social media tributes to Marin, writing on Twitter that he was “devastated”.

“I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now,” Cowell said.

“I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away. He loved life. He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you.”

Television presenter Lorraine Kelly also tweeted her condolences: “This is so sad. I had the joy of interviewing Carlos and Il Divo many times over the years.

“He was such a class act. Thoughts with everyone who loved him”.

Bruno Tonioli, a judge on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, wrote: “Devastated @ildivoofficial @carlosmarin_ passed away.

“We had the best time putting together the first @ildivoofficial performance 17 yeas ago great voice great man a true passionate Spirit with wicked sense of humor we will miss you so sad.”