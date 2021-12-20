As Christmas 2021 approaches, the UK once again finds itself in a precarious situation as a result of the Omicron variant of Covid.

The Scottish government last week introduced new guidelines on socialising in the run up to Christmas in an attempt to try and curb rising case numbers.

Nicola Sturgeon gave three Covid updates last week, as well as a pre-recorded address to the nation, during which she urged compliance with the existing measures.

Over the weekend, the first minister criticised Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak for their failure to attend a COBRA meeting between the four devolved nations.

It comes as she has made repeated calls on the UK government to release more funds to the devolved nations to help businesses hit by the current situation.

Meanwhile, leading health experts have continued to warn that further restrictions may be required to protect the health service from being overwhelmed.

As the Covid situation in the UK hangs on the balance, here's when we can expect Nicola Sturgeon's next Covid update...

When is Nicola Sturgeon's next Covid update?

The first minister's next Covid update is due on Tuesday December 21 2021.

There is currently no suggestion that she will give an update before this date.

The briefing on Tuesday will take place in Parliament at around 2:15pm.

How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon's Covid briefing on Tuesday?

The Covid update will be streamed on the Scottish government's social media channels, and live tweeted from the SNP's twitter handle.

It will also be broadcast on BBC Scotland.

Will more restrictions be introduced in Scotland?

Nicola Sturgeon has so far said she has no plans to recall Parliament to introduce new restrictions, however said that it would "sit as necessary" amid the "unpredictable" situation.

Meanwhile, Scotland's national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch has said it was better to "act harder" and "early".

Speaking on BBC Scotland's Sunday Show, he said: "The position is worrying, I make no bones about that. This new variant didn't exist 21 days ago - it's quite astonishing and it's happened just before Christmas again.

"Better to act early than later, better to act harder than softer - we've learned that over two years I'm afraid."