AYR UNITED have announced that manager Jim Duffy and first-team coach John Joyce have left the club - three months on from Duffy's appointment.
Head of youth Davie White has been placed in charge in the interim while the search for a successor begins in earnest, and he will be assisted by coaches Tommy Tait, Thomas Donavan and assistant Dave Timmins.
A statement on the Championship club's website thanked Duffy and Joyce after the pair accepted more responsibility by taking charge of the first team when David Hopkin departed Somerset Park in September, and wished them every success for the future.
Ayr United announces the departure of Jim Duffy and John Joyce.— Ayr United (@AyrUnitedFC) December 20, 2021
Read the story ⬇️https://t.co/MkoBag13X3 pic.twitter.com/Mc5lf0XhoC
Ayr added that the recruitment process for the vacancy has already started and informed supporters to expect an update on the situation on Tuesday afternooon from Graeme Mathie, the club's newly-appointed managing director who recently joined from Hibernian.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.