AYR UNITED have announced that manager Jim Duffy and first-team coach John Joyce have left the club - three months on from Duffy's appointment.

Head of youth Davie White has been placed in charge in the interim while the search for a successor begins in earnest, and he will be assisted by coaches Tommy Tait, Thomas Donavan and assistant Dave Timmins.

A statement on the Championship club's website thanked Duffy and Joyce after the pair accepted more responsibility by taking charge of the first team when David Hopkin departed Somerset Park in September, and wished them every success for the future.

Ayr added that the recruitment process for the vacancy has already started and informed supporters to expect an update on the situation on Tuesday afternooon from Graeme Mathie, the club's newly-appointed managing director who recently joined from Hibernian.