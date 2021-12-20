Although we all buy enough food to last a whole month just a for a few days at Christmas, it will all disappear quicker than we think.

Which means you'll have to venture out into the supermarkets, but don't get caught out by the festive opening times.

As stores change their times to give staff a well-earned break and so they can enjoy Christmas.

Some supermarkets will even be shut on boxing day, including Aldi and Sainsbury's.

We've broken down all the major supermarkets opening times during Christmas and New Year so that you don't get caught out.

Aldi Christmas and New Years opening times-

The open hours of the budget retail are normal (7am to 11pm) during the week up until Christmas Eve when all stores will close at 6pm.

The branches will be shut on Christmas Day and Boxing day plans to re-open on December 27 using Sunday trading hours.

From the week of December 28, stores will be open from 8am to 8pm until New Year's Eve when they close at 6pm.

Plus Aldi will be shut on New Years Day and resume trading hours on January 2.

Lidl Christmas and New Year opening times-

The retailer will be closed on Christmas and New Years' day and will shut earlier on Christmas Eve (6pm) and New Year's Eve (7pm).

Asda Christmas and New Year opening times-

Asda has yet to announce opening times but is expected to operate on normal hours.

However, they are shut on both Christmas and Boxing day.

Morrisons Christmas and New Year opening times-

The branch will shut stores at 6pm on Christmas Eve and will be shut on Christmas day but expect to open again at 9am on Boxing day.

Tesco Christmas and New Year opening times-

The supermarket has yet to confirm it's open hours but will be shut on Christmas day and is expected to close early on Christmas Eve.

Waitrose Christmas and New Year opening times-

Waitrose will be shut on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, and plan to shut at 6pm on the Eve.

For New Years Eve the brand will be shut at 6pm until the following day.

Sainsbury’s Christmas and New Year opening times-

Sainsbury stores will all be closed on Christmas day and Boxing day, plus will shut at 7pm on Christmas Eve.