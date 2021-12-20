AN UPDATED fixture schedule for the second half of this United Rugby Championship season has been announced, with adjustments made to the original plan in response to matches having been postponed during the first half of the season due to Covid issues. 

Scotland’s two pro teams have been handed three home matches in their preferred Friday night slot, with Edinburgh now hosting Connacht on 4th March and Zebre on 22nd April, while Glasgow welcome Zebre to Scotstoun on 1st April. 

Most of this rescheduling relates to the Covid restrictions which caused several games in South Africa to be called off, and the league organisers stressed that they are confident that all games will go ahead despite the on-going uncertainty.  

“The league is greatly encouraged by the decision of the UK government to ease travel restrictions with respect to South Africa and will continue to comply with directions set out by the health authorities and government departments in our various jurisdictions,” said a statement issued by URC. 

“The URC Medical Advisory Group will continue to provide regular guidance and updates to our Clubs regarding best practice and health and safety measures in relation to Covid-19 protocols.” 

The dates and kick-off times for round 18 will be confirmed next month after consultation with the league’s broadcast partners. 

Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors’ remaining URC matches (with broadcasters)

Saturday, January 8 
Edinburgh v Cardiff – 3pm GMT – BBC Wales, Premier Sports 
Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys – 5.15pm GMT – Premier Sports, S4C

Saturday, January 29 
Connacht v Glasgow Warriors – 2.55pm GMT – RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 
Ospreys v Edinburgh – 5.15pm GMT – Premier Sports 

Friday, February 18 
Munster v Edinburgh – 7.35pm GMT – TG4, Premier Sports 

Saturday, February 19 
Glasgow Warriors v Benetton – 7.35pm GMT – Premier Sports, Mediaset 

Friday, March 4
Edinburgh v Connacht – 7.45pm GMT – Premier Sports, TG4 

Saturday, March 5
Scarlets v Glasgow Warriors – 5.15PM – Premier Sports 

Saturday, March 26 
Cell C Sharks v Edinburgh – 3.05pm GMT – Super Sport, Premier Sports 
Cardiff v Glasgow Warriors – 5.15pm GMT – Premier Sports 

Friday, April 1
Glasgow Warriors v Zebre Parma – 7.35pm GMT – Premier Sports, Mediaset 

Saturday, April 2
Emirates Lions v Edinburgh – 3.05pm GMT – Super Sport, Premier Sports 

Friday, April 22
DHL Stormers v Glasgow Warriors – 5.30pm GMT – SuperSport, Premier Sport 
Edinburgh v Zebre Parma – 7.45pm GMT – Premier Sports, Mediaset 

Friday, April 29
Vodacom Bulls v Glasgow Warriors – 6pm GMT – Super Sport, Premier Sports 

Saturday, April 30
Edinburgh v Ulster – 7.35pm GMT – Premier Sports 

Weekend of May 20/21/22 (To Be Confirmed in January 2022) 
Leinster v Edinburgh | TBC 
Glasgow Warriors v Munster | TBC 