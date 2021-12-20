AN UPDATED fixture schedule for the second half of this United Rugby Championship season has been announced, with adjustments made to the original plan in response to matches having been postponed during the first half of the season due to Covid issues.
Scotland’s two pro teams have been handed three home matches in their preferred Friday night slot, with Edinburgh now hosting Connacht on 4th March and Zebre on 22nd April, while Glasgow welcome Zebre to Scotstoun on 1st April.
Most of this rescheduling relates to the Covid restrictions which caused several games in South Africa to be called off, and the league organisers stressed that they are confident that all games will go ahead despite the on-going uncertainty.
“The league is greatly encouraged by the decision of the UK government to ease travel restrictions with respect to South Africa and will continue to comply with directions set out by the health authorities and government departments in our various jurisdictions,” said a statement issued by URC.
“The URC Medical Advisory Group will continue to provide regular guidance and updates to our Clubs regarding best practice and health and safety measures in relation to Covid-19 protocols.”
The dates and kick-off times for round 18 will be confirmed next month after consultation with the league’s broadcast partners.
Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors’ remaining URC matches (with broadcasters)
Saturday, January 8
Edinburgh v Cardiff – 3pm GMT – BBC Wales, Premier Sports
Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys – 5.15pm GMT – Premier Sports, S4C
Saturday, January 29
Connacht v Glasgow Warriors – 2.55pm GMT – RTÉ 2, Premier Sports
Ospreys v Edinburgh – 5.15pm GMT – Premier Sports
Friday, February 18
Munster v Edinburgh – 7.35pm GMT – TG4, Premier Sports
Saturday, February 19
Glasgow Warriors v Benetton – 7.35pm GMT – Premier Sports, Mediaset
Friday, March 4
Edinburgh v Connacht – 7.45pm GMT – Premier Sports, TG4
Saturday, March 5
Scarlets v Glasgow Warriors – 5.15PM – Premier Sports
Saturday, March 26
Cell C Sharks v Edinburgh – 3.05pm GMT – Super Sport, Premier Sports
Cardiff v Glasgow Warriors – 5.15pm GMT – Premier Sports
Friday, April 1
Glasgow Warriors v Zebre Parma – 7.35pm GMT – Premier Sports, Mediaset
Saturday, April 2
Emirates Lions v Edinburgh – 3.05pm GMT – Super Sport, Premier Sports
Friday, April 22
DHL Stormers v Glasgow Warriors – 5.30pm GMT – SuperSport, Premier Sport
Edinburgh v Zebre Parma – 7.45pm GMT – Premier Sports, Mediaset
Friday, April 29
Vodacom Bulls v Glasgow Warriors – 6pm GMT – Super Sport, Premier Sports
Saturday, April 30
Edinburgh v Ulster – 7.35pm GMT – Premier Sports
Weekend of May 20/21/22 (To Be Confirmed in January 2022)
Leinster v Edinburgh | TBC
Glasgow Warriors v Munster | TBC
