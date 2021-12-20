AN OPERATION for Peterhead midfielder Gary Fraser that was paid for by an online fundraising effort has been hailed as a success by Blue Toon manager Jim McInally.

McInally himself raised £6,600 by auctioning the Dundee United jersey he wore in the 1987 UEFA Cup final, while West Ham joint chairman David Sullivan handed over £2,500.

Fraser dislocated his knee in a game against Montrose on December 22 last year and faced an indefinite wait for surgery through the NHS due to the backlog caused by the pandemic.

The club were also not in a position to cover the costs of a private operation due to their funds being depleted by the Covid-19 crisis.

Over 21,000 has been raised through a justgiving page and the leftover funds from a surgery that was expected to cost up to £7,500 are being donated to mental health charity Back Onside.

Peterhead manager McInally said: “Thursday’s operation was described as a great success by Gary’s surgeon. He was able to not only fix the damage caused by a dislocation but also strengthen the muscles around Gary’s knee to reduce the chances of a further dislocation.

“He also tidied up some issues that he did not know about so Gary will be able to resume his career pain free.

“It will still be two or three months until we see him kicking a ball about again but it is a great boost to Gary and everyone who has supported him throughout this year.

“He has done a lot of work with, and for, https://backonside.co.uk/, during his time out and that work will help him through his rehabilitation programme.

“He is in good condition physically and that will also help him get back in good time.”