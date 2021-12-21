Nicola Sturgeon will give a pre-Christmas Covid update to MSPs in Parliament today.

Omicron cases continue to surge in Scotland, with the first minister confirming on Friday that the country was at the beginning of a "tsunami" of cases.

Meanwhile, Professor Jason Leitch warned yesterday that Scotland was "nowhere near" the peak of Omicron, explaining that modelling suggested the peak would come in late January or early February.

On Monday, Scotland recorded a further 6,734 new cases, however this figure is thought to be a higher in reality due to a delay in turning round results.

Speaking yesterday, Scotland's national clinical director urged people to limit social contact with those outside their own households, and highlighted that the country is "not powerless" in the face of Omicron.

He said: "We're not powerless. There are things we can do to make that peak smaller and perhaps even delay it to give us more time, because the more we delay, the more we vaccinate"

With just days to go until Christmas, here's what to expect from Nicola Sturgeon's Covid announcement today...

When is Nicola Sturgeon speaking today?





Nicola Sturgeon will give her weekly Covid briefing to Parliament today at around 2:15pm.

The update could be slightly later depending on the previous items on the agenda running to time.

How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon's Covid announcement today?

Nicola Sturgeon's Covid announcement will be streamed on the Scottish government's social media platforms and live tweeted from the SNP's Twitter handle.

The update will also be broadcast live on BBC Scotland from 2:15pm.

What will Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update say today?

The first minister is expected to provide an overview of the current Omicron situation in Scotland.

She will also likely use the opportunity to confirm whether any new regulations or restrictions will be introduced for Christmas.