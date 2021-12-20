RAITH Rovers have appealed Christophe Berra’s red card - despite being hampered by weekend fog.
The former Hearts and Scotland defender was sent-off in the 61st minute of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Partick Thistle following a high challenge on Cammy Smith.
Manager John McGlynn is adamant the influential 36-year-old pulled out of the tackle and should have been shown a yellow card, at most.
Rovers’ attempts to track down clearer footage of the incident failed after Partick’s video of the match was even more hazy than their own.
But the Stark’s Park side are adamant Steven Kirkland was too quick to show Berra red and they have submitted to the Scottish FA a claim for ‘wrongful dismissal’.
McGlynn said: “Christophe withdrew. He had a bad touch, he went in and he stopped.
“The referee has obviously assumed he went through it. The referee was on the wrong side and couldn’t actually see what happened.
“What I saw was Christophe stopping and if it was anything at all it was a yellow card.”
