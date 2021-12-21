MORTON have announced Dougie Imrie has been appointed as their new manager.
Imrie joins the Championship outfit from his role as head of academy professional programmes and first team coach at Livingston.
The former Ton player will now get straight to work as he looks to prepare for a Boxing Day clash at Cappielow against Queen of the South.
Morton director, Graham Barr, said, “It is great to be able to welcome Dougie Imrie to the club as our new first team manager.
“Following applications closing last week, a shortlist was produced by the board and candidates invited to interviews.
"Dougie was the standout candidate during the recruitment process, and his vision, ambition and enthusiasm for the club was clear to see.
“What was also clear to us in the interview process is that Dougie is both committed and determined to bring success to Morton, both in the short and long term.
“Dougie’s work is already well underway this morning, as he looks to prepare for his first game in charge on Boxing Day against Queen of the South.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.