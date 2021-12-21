POLICE are on the hunt for two men who attempted a robbery in Aberdeen this morning.

Two-masked men entered a shop in the early hours of Tuesday morning demanding money, before attempting to break open a till.

The incident occurred around 2:30am in a shop on Hutcheon Street.

However, the two men were unsuccessful in their attempt to steal money from the till, as they were unable to break it open.

When unsuccessful, they ran out the shop and made their way along Holland Street.

The staff member on duty was uninjured from the incident but was left quite shaken by the encounter with the two masked robbers.

READ MORE: Scottish Labour call for further delay on new fire alarm laws amid public awareness fears

Detectives in Aberdeen have begun carrying out enquires to track down the two suspects.

Detective Constable Thomas Cameron said: “We are appealing to anyone with information on this attempted robbery, or who may have seen two masked men in the nearby area in the early hours of this morning, to please come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who lives in the Hutcheon Street or Holland Street areas and has potential CCTV footage which could prove useful to our enquiries.”

Police are urging anyone with information to call them on 101, quoting incident 0269 of December 21. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.