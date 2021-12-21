There are enough blackjack sites in the UK to fill multiple decks of cards, so how do you find the aces in the pack?

The good news is you don’t have to play blind, as we’ve singled out the best blackjack sites in the UK.

With so many state-of-the-art gaming products delivering a top-notch blackjack experience to blackjack players, you can be spoiled for choice - as long as you've got a good read on the hand.

That’s why we’ve brought together a collection of top-rated UK blackjack sites carefully vetted for their blackjack variants, bankroll-boosting bonuses, lavish live games, and a vast selection of general casino games.

First Look:

How We Ranked the Best Online Blackjack Sites in the UK

Online Blackjack Games:

Everyone has a favourite blackjack game, which is why we made sure to add casino sites that offer multiple different types of online blackjack games so that there’s something for everyone.

Blackjack Bonuses:

Each blackjack casino we chose has welcome bonuses and subsequent promos that can be used on blackjack games.

User Experience:

The online casinos on our list are easy-to-navigate, they load quickly, and they offer a smooth user experience, both on desktop and mobile, that removes all hassle from playing blackjack online for real money.

Payment Methods:

Whether you prefer to pay via card, eWallet, Boku or another banking method, the casinos we settled on have a variety of payment methods. Most deposit and withdrawal methods are covered. We also favoured those sites that have good withdrawal processing times and low-to-no fees.

Best Blackjack Sites UK Reviewed

1. Magic Red - Best Overall Blackjack Casino

65+ blackjack games

Vegas Downtown Blackjack available

30+ live blackjack dealer games

With almost 70 different blackjack games, Magic Red stands out as the best blackjack casino in the UK today. The bulk of its blackjack offerings are produced by Evolution Gaming, but a handful are produced by Microgaming and iSoftBet.

And while you can play a few automated versions of blackjack, such as Classic Blackjack and Vegas Downtown Blackjack, the real focus is on live blackjack.

Indeed, there are over 30 different live blackjack dealer games, ranging from low stake games to high stake VIP games.

Other than that, Magic Red also delivers the goods when it comes to slots (there are hundreds of them) and bonuses. The minimum deposit for the welcome bonus is slightly higher than it is at most other sites, however, but this is still a really generous offer that can be used on blackjack, and which comes with fair wagering requirements.

2. Grosvenor Casino - Best Blackjack Casino for Sports Betting

7 live blackjack dealer games

Sports betting available

Exclusive Live Grosvenor blackjack

Grosvenor Casino is a highly reputable UK online gambling brand, having been around since the seventies - and online since 2007. In its modern, online incarnation, Grosvenor offers a slick, professional user experience that welcomes both recreational players and professional gamblers.

Where blackjack is concerned, Grosvenor Casino has 7 live blackjack games online. These include Silver and Gold live blackjack, as well as VIP blackjack. Minimum and maximum stakes vary from table to table and go as low as fifty pence, and as high as £10,000+.

Aside from blackjack, Grosvenor offers a complete online casino experience. You can choose from hundreds of slots, poker is available, and - rather unusually for an online casino - so is sports betting.

Your sportsbook and online casino accounts are linked, and in the sportsbook, you can bet on all the popular sports, as well as some minor ones. The betting markets are varied and comprehensive.

There isn’t too much that Grosvenor Casino does wrong. If we can have a small complaint, it’s that there could be more roulette and baccarat variants. For blackjack fans who also like to bet on sports, however, it’s a very respectable choice.

3. Genesis Casino - Best for Speed Blackjack for Real Money

70+ real money blackjack games

European and American blackjack available

Must-drop jackpots

You’d have to look long and hard to find online blackjack sites that offer a better selection of blackjack games than Genesis Casino. Here, you’re treated to a whopping collection of over 70 different variants.

What’s more, Genesis is constantly updating its library of games, so that we expect its blackjack collection to extend to over 80 very soon.

Fans of Speed blackjack - a fast-moving variant where the games start and end almost instantly - are well-catered for at Genesis, as there are different versions of it, including a live version.

Genesis Casino also has Vegas Strip Blackjack Gold, American Blackjack - and many, many more variants.

It is, of course, one of the UK’s most respected online gambling brands. The online casino has been around since 2018, and it’s known for its clean and professional user interface that has an air of sophistication about it.

That’s not to say that casual players aren’t welcome, either - they are. There are daily jackpots, slots galore, as well as generous bonuses and promos that include a live casino welcome bonus.

A lack of 24/7 customer support is a glaring omission, as most online casinos have it. Other than that, though, wagering requirements are fair and there are multiple payment options.

4. Mansion Casino - Best Blackjack Casino for VIP Programs

Unique variants like Cashback Blackjack & Surrender

Excellent VIP program

Bets start at 50p for live dealer blackjack

Mansion Casino has about 10 automated versions of blackjack, as well as a handful of live versions. Live versions include All Bets Blackjack, where the max stake is £1000, as well as Majority Rules Speed Blackjack, which is ideal for players who prefer rapid-fire action.

Their automated games, meanwhile, include the rather unusual Blackjack Surrender, which lets you reclaim half your bets if you’ve got a terrible hand. It’s kinda like a cash-out option and is super popular with risk-averse players.

Where we feel Mansion stands out from competitors is with its VIP program. This program gives you access to exclusive perks such as more bonuses and promos, and if you go really high up the tiers, you also get your own personal account manager.

Mansion would benefit from adding more table games, but it’s an otherwise impossible-to-fault blackjack site. It’s reputable, safe and secure, and comes with lots of payment methods.

5. Leo Vegas - Best for High Rollers

Over 50 blackjack games

Stakes go as high as £50,000

Mobile-friendly

If you want to play your favuorite table game on the go, Leo Vegas offers an incredible mobile experience for online casino players. It’s obvious that the site was designed with mobile players in mind.

But it’s fully mobile-optimised design is just one of the things to love about Leo Vegas, especially for blackjack fans out there. There are over 50 blackjack games - both virtual and live dealer - available in this casino.

Regular blackjack games allow betting from as low as £1 to £10,000. That’s a pretty good range for mid-high rollers. But that’s not all. VIP players get to enjoy an exclusive private blackjack game with stakes that go as high as £50,000. Now, that’s a high roller’s heaven right there.

Aside from its impressive blackjack section, Leo Vegas also offers a wide array of modern and classic casino games that UK players will surely love. There are over a thousand games to explore, almost half of which is composed of table games, live dealers, and specialty games.

However, navigating the desktop version of the site can be quite confusing as some pages don’t offer direct access to the home page. Not a major issue, but something that can definitely be improved in the design department.

6. Red Kings Casino - Best for Exclusive Blackjack Games

40+ blackjack variations

Games provided by leading software developers like Evolution Live and RTG

3 exclusive blackjack games

Red Kings Casino has a trio of exclusive blackjack games that you won’t find at any other online casino. One is an American Blackjack variant, another is a European Blackjack variant, and the third is a Blackjack Turbo game that's designed to push the game “to the limits” with four hands and four lines - all at the same time.

The blackjack games are provided by some of the leading software developers, too, including NetEnt and Microgaming. Side bets aren’t permitted.

Other than blackjack, Red Kings is known for offering huge daily jackpots alongside hundreds of slot games. There are also regular promos galore, as well as a VIP club that nets you even more bonuses and promos that can be used - among other games - on blackjack.

It’s a shame that Red Kings has never fully re-established its former poker room in all its glory. But blackjack lovers will still find plenty to enjoy here, and there are also video poker and baccarat games available.

7. PlayOJO - Best for Mobile Blackjack Games

30+ blackjack variants

Seamlessly integrated into mobile

No wagering welcome bonus

PlayOJO is one of the UK’s most popular gambling brands. It’s primarily known for its bingo (as well as its ridiculously catchy jingle, as heard on TV), but its selection of blackjack games is as good as many others we’ve seen.

There are just over 30 different blackjack games in total, most of which are produced by Evolution and Playtech. There are a couple of live blackjack games you can play, with stakes ranging from low to high, as well as the popular Italian Cashback Blackjack, which gives you the chance to recoup some of your losses.

Where we think the site edges things over rivals, however, is with its mobile experience. There’s a mobile app available, which you can easily download and install on your phone. Playing blackjack from your mobile device is immersive, fun, and comes with sharp-as-a-tack graphics and smooth gameplay.

Moreover, there are many mobile bingo games available for anyone who wants to win a full house.

And while the welcome bonus isn’t as big as some rivals, the fact that it comes with zero wagering requirements is a huge plus.

8. Casino Lab - Best for Live Dealer Blackjack Games

40+ live blackjack games

Unique variants like Power Blackjack & Silver 6

Accepts Apple Pay without any processing fees

Casino Lab has a solid number of automated blackjack games, but its real strength is as one of the top live dealer blackjack casinos. Here, you can play the likes of live Blackjack F, Live Blackjack VIP, Live Blackjack Silver D, Live Blackjack Fortune VIP - and many, many more.

The dealers are authentic, the sounds help to create a truly immersive atmosphere, and the streaming is of high quality.

Other than that, Casino Lab is still a fairly new online casino, but it’s quickly found its feet. Live chat is available, the welcome bonus is very generous, and there are daily drops & wins (plus all the classic table games).

9. Pelaa - Best Bonuses

70+ blackjack games

1,300+ casino games

Weekly tournaments

Pelaa starts you off with an attractive welcome bonus that can be used on blackjack (and other table games). Then, frequent promos and offers follow, including prize pools and free spins.

And with over 70 blackjack games to choose from, we think there’ll be something for any and all. blackjack enthusiasts. At Pelaa, you’ll find the Speed, VIP, and Multihand Vegas Strip blackjack variants - and lots more.

There are also weekly tournaments that give you the chance to win a slice of over a million pounds from playing blackjack.

We also like how functional Pelaa is as a website, which ensures that it’s easy to navigate and use.

As a fairly new casino site, some players might be unwilling to give it a chance. But it’s got everything a good online casino needs to have, and it’s fully licensed.

10. The Sun Vegas - Best for Progressive Blackjack

Progressive games with substantial jackpots

Live Unlimited Blackjack game

Virtual sports available

The Sun Vegas offers a good selection of blackjack variations, including the otherwise hard-to-find progressive blackjack. It’s an exciting game that comes with a unique twist - if the dealer’s up card turns out to be a 7, your payout could soar.

This casino also lets you play Unlimited Blackjack live, while other variants include Cashback Blackjack, which is perfect for whenever you want to stem your losses, and Premium Blackjack, a game that’s aimed at high rollers.

The Sun Vegas is, of course, part of The Sun newspaper family. It’s a safe, secure, and trustworthy site that has Megaways slots, lots of jackpot slots, Slingo, and virtual sports.

Video poker is available, but live poker isn’t. Other than that, mostly all the classic casino games are covered, and there are multiple payment methods at this online casino site.

11. BacanaPlay

150+ blackjack games

Live blackjack mostly by Evolution

Daily jackpots

12. Casino.com

All Bets Blackjack available

£5,000 stake blackjack tables

Generous welcome offer

13. Casino Joy

30+ blackjack variations

Speed Blackjack available

Live casino welcome bonus

14. Slots Heaven

8 blackjack variants

Hundreds of slots

Mobile app



Best UK Blackjack Sites: FAQ

Is Online Blackjack Rigged?

Online blackjack isn’t rigged at a fully licensed blackjack casino site that is monitored by the UK Gambling Commission. As long as you sign up with a site that is legit, it’s guaranteed that the games are fair and legit.

How Many Types of Blackjack Are There?

Blackjack is a casino game available in multiple variants. However, there are 5 most popular types, which you can find at the top online blackjack sites. These are:

American Blackjack - This is one of the most popular types of blackjack in the world. The dealer takes their hole card first before you make any decisions regarding your hand.

- This is one of the most popular types of blackjack in the world. The dealer takes their hole card first before you make any decisions regarding your hand. European Blackjack - Another hugely popular type of blackjack, European Blackjack lets you make a decision first regarding your hand before the dealer receives their hole card.

- Another hugely popular type of blackjack, European Blackjack lets you make a decision first regarding your hand before the dealer receives their hole card. Blackjack Switch - With Blackjack Switch, you’re given 2 hands that you can play separately.

- With Blackjack Switch, you’re given 2 hands that you can play separately. Vegas Strip Blackjack - Vegas Strip Blackjack is primarily played in Las Vegas, but it’s also widely available online, and the dealer here stands at soft 17.

- Vegas Strip Blackjack is primarily played in Las Vegas, but it’s also widely available online, and the dealer here stands at soft 17. Blackjack Perfect Pairs - Blackjack Perfect Pairs involves a side bet. It’s not offered at all blackjack sites, but more and more UK blackjack sites are adding it to their repertoire

Is It Possible to Play Blackjack Online and Win?

Because blackjack has better odds than most other casino games, it follows that it is totally possible to win.

But can you win at online blackjack long-term?

It’s much harder to sustain a winning streak at blackjack unless you at least have a solid and consistent blackjack strategy in place, stay fully focused when at the table, and understand the game (and the hand) you’re playing inside out.

The house will always retain an edge, but that doesn’t mean you can’t win.

What Makes A Good Blackjack Online Casino?

Simply having a few games of blackjack doesn’t make an online casino a fantastic blackjack site. Rather, a good blackjack site needs a few extra ingredients, including:

A large number of blackjack variants

An exceptional live blackjack experience

A smooth user layout

Generous bonuses

An easy-to-navigate website

Good customer support

Numerous payment methods.

All of this ensures that the players get to experience playing online blackjack at a site that gives them the best chance of having fun and potentially winning.

Can I Play Mobile Blackjack Online in the UK?

As long as a blackjack site is mobile-friendly, you can for sure play blackjack games on your mobile device! Some sites even have downloadable mobile apps, while others let you access their games via your mobile browser.

Is Blackjack Just Luck?

Some say blackjack is a skill game, others say whether you win or lose comes down to pure luck, good or bad.

Blackjack is essentially a skill game that relies on you to make the right mathematical decisions based on the hand you’re dealt. The hand you’re dealt, meanwhile, is pure chance - but it’s still up to you to make the best use of it.

Best Blackjack Casino Sites in the UK: Final Thoughts

Playing blackjack online can be a lot of fun. You just need to develop a strategy, pick a blackjack game (or a few) that you enjoy, as well as the right blackjack site that suits you.

There are lots to choose from, and the ones on our list are fully-licensed and safe, and secure to play at.

Above all else, it’s really important that you gamble responsibly and don’t chase your losses.