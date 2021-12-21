Omicron is surging through Scotland, with Nicola Sturgeon warning that the country faces a "tsunami" of cases.
This is reflected in findings published by the WHO, which show that six Scottish areas are among the top 100 European areas with the highest Covid case numbers.
Earlier this week, Scotland's national clinical director Jason Leitch warned that the country was "nowhere near" the peak, which is expected to come towards the end of January or early February.
In response to the new variant, the Scottish government has issued guidelines on socialising in the run up to Christmas, encouraging people to keep contacts to a minimum.
As cases continue to rise, here are Scotland's hotspots according to the World Health Organisation's data...
Where are the Covid hotspots in Scotland?
According to the WHO's European Region Covid19 Subnational Explorer data, Scotland has six of the top 100 regions in Europe with the highest number of Covid cases per 100,000.
London currently tops the entire graph, with 1,640 cases per 100,000.
Lothian is the only Scottish region within the top 20, however Lanarkshire is number 21.
The hotspots in Scotland per 100,000 according to the World Health Organisation's data from the past 7 days are:
- Lothian: 904 cases per 100,000
- Lanarkshire: 818 cases per 100,000
- Greater Glasgow and Clyde: 770 cases per 100,000
- Forth Valley: 753 cases per 100,000
- Ayrshire and Arran: 729 cases per 100,000
- Fife: 595 cases per 100,000
Where are the cases in my area?
