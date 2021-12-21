Last weekend the nation’s hearts were captured as Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis took home the glitterball trophy for 2021.
The couple made Strictly history, with Rose being the show’s first deaf contestant.
Her professional dance partner, Giovanni Pernice will be embarking on his solo tour next year, entitled ‘This Is Me’ and three of his performances will include British Sign Language, including a Glasgow show.
Coming to Royal Albert Hall on April 5, 2022, the show will now include BSL after his partnership with Rose.
He wrote on social media on the impact Rose has had on him: "You have given me thousands of reasons to be proud of you. The way you inspire me and always cheer me up, I am really grateful to have you in my life."
How to buy tickets for Giovanni Pernice in Glasgow
You can buy tickets for the Glasgow BSL show of Giovanni Pernice's tour on the Glasgow Concert Hall website here.
Tickets cost between £32 to £42.
The event is on April 5, 2022 at 7:30pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.