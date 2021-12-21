The first of two episodes of Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off airs tonight (Tuesday, December 21).
John Torode and Gregg Wallace will present the festive special which sees previous contestants being invited back to the MasterChef kitchen.
The first episode airs tonight at 8pm on BBC One with the second episode airing on Thursday, December 23 at 9pm on the same channel.
Who is on Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2021?
The series sees previous contestants of Celebrity MasterChef return. The line-up for 2021 is as follows:
- Gemma Collins
- Joe Swash
- Joey Essex
- Neil Ruddock
- Judi Love
- Su Pollard
- Rev Richard Coles
- Oti Mabuse
- Les Dennis
- Mica Paris
Episode 1 features Oti Mabuse, reality star Joey Essex, former footballer Neil Ruddock, comedian Judi Love and actress Su Pollard as they attempt to create a festive meal from ingredients found in an advent calendar.
How to watch Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2021
Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off 2021 will air on BBC One and on iPlayer. The first episode will air tonight, December 21 at 8pm.
Episode 2 airs on Thursday, December 23 at 9pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.