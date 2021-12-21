Little gets you in the festive spirit more than cuddling up on the couch and indulging in some Christmas telly.

With more channels than ever before, not to mention catch-up and streaming services, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to Christmas TV.

To simplify the matter, we’ve come up with a list of highlights – here are the shows you simply don’t want to miss this festive season.

Christmas Eve TV highlights

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey, will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV. Picture: PA

Carols from King's

BBC Two, 6.15pm

Directed by Daniel Hyde, the world-famous choir sings carols old and new including The Holly and the Ivy, In the Stillness and O Holy Night.

The Repair Shop at Christmas 2021

BBC One, 7pm

The team restore a very special mechanical doll, a traditional German decoration, an ageing harmonium and a train set from Kenya.

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas

ITV, 7.30pm

The Duchess of Cambridge hosts a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey to celebrate the work of those who supported communities during the pandemic.

Spitting Image Christmas Special

ITV, 10pm

In this festive feast, Elton John meets an angelic Brad Pitt, Nicola Sturgeon shares a Glasgow kiss under the mistletoe and Tom Cruise finds driving a sleigh can be risky business.

A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Mezzotint

BBC Two, 10.30pm

1923. In the heart of an old English college, Edward Williams receives an engraving of an unknown country house with an imposing facade, a sweeping lawn - and, just perhaps, something else.

The Last Leg Christmas Eve Special

Channel 4, 10:30pm

Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker host a festive special of the quadruple BAFTA-nominated and multi-award-winning The Last Leg.

Christmas Day TV highlights

Watch Terry Pratchett's The Abominable Snow Baby at 7.30pm on Channel 4. Picture: PA

Ainsley’s Christmas Good Mood Food

ITV, 2pm

Ainsley is joined by Shane Richie, Shirley Ballas and Brian Turner for a festive good mood feast, including a biryani, a delicious duck dish and sumptuous desserts.

The Queen’s Speech 2021

BBC One, ITV, Sky One and Sky News, 3pm

The Queen will carry out her annual Christmas speech this year, keeping with the tradition started by her grandfather in 1932.

The Alternative Christmas Message

Channel 4, 5pm

The alternative message is a tradition that started in 1993 and has since featured illustrious and varied speakers such as Danny Dyer, John Bercow and whistle-blower Edward Snowden.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

BBC One, 5.10pm

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman return to the ballroom for an all-star Christmas special as six Strictly stars take to the floor in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champions 2021.

Terry Pratchett's The Abominable Snow Baby

Channel 4, 7.30pm

The magic of Terry Pratchett comes to life in this half-hour animation. The Abominable Snow Baby tells the story of an English town, thrown into disarray by a huge snowfall and the dramatic appearance of a 14-foot tall Abominable Snow Baby.

Call the Midwife Christmas Special

BBC One, 8pm

Christmas promises to be a memorable one at Nonnatus House as Lucille and Cyril prepare for their upcoming winter wedding.

The Great British Bake Off Festive Special

Channel 4, 8pm

The cast of Channel 4’s award-winning hit show It’s A Sin will be reuniting this Christmas for a seasonal special of The Great British Bake Off.

The Larkins at Christmas

ITV, 9pm

The Larkins are preparing for Christmas, but there’s been an ongoing spate of burglaries in the village. Pop and Ma are overjoyed to have Mariette and Charley back for Christmas, but when Charley’s parents arrive, chaos descends on the Larkins’ farm.

Gogglebox: Best of 2021

Channel 4, 9.15pm

Britain's favourite opinionated TV viewers share their sharp, insightful, passionate, and sometimes emotional critiques of 2021's biggest and best shows so far.

Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special

BBC One, 10.20pm

It’s Christmas time in Finglas. Agnes is in charge of the choir, and Buster and Dermot organise a murder mystery night. What could possibly go wrong?

Boxing Day TV highlights

Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure will be shown on ITV on Boxing Day at 6pm. Picture: PA

Saturday Night Takeaway Presents: Double Trouble

ITV, 4.15pm

In this action-packed, fun-filled festive caper, Ant and Dec lead a gang of Britain’s best-loved celeb on a daring bank heist - but is everything really as it seems?

Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure

ITV, 6pm

Billy Connolly invites us to his adopted home of the Florida Keys for an intimate look at the life he leads since deciding to step back from stand-up comedy.

Death in Paradise Christmas Special

BBC One, 7.30pm

A wealthy shipping magnate is found dead at a Christmas party.

All I Want(ed) For Christmas

Channel 4, 8pm

As kids, Christmas meant one thing: toys! But no matter how many mountains of presents we tore through, there was always that one longed-for toy that Santa never delivered.

Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2021

Channel 4, 9pm

To celebrate the welcome dawn of another year, Jimmy Carr puts a panel of top celebrity teams to test as he presents his big, fat and fiendishly difficult quiz.

Christmas Day Soaps

Will Meena Jutla kill Manpreet to keep her secrets? Find out in Emmerdale's Christmas Day episode. Picture: Channel 4

Emmerdale - ITV

ITV, 7pm

It’s Christmas Day, and there’s snow on the ground in the village – or at least that’s what it looks like. However, a flashback reveals that all is not what it seems…

Coronation Street - ITV

ITV, 8pm

Sarah’s Christmas plans end in disaster, but Daisy saves the day by holding a party at the pop-up bar.

Eastenders - BBC One

Christmas Day, 9.35

Wedding bells are ringing as Denise and Chelsea prepare for their special days. Janine goes to extreme lengths to ensure this Christmas is not one Scarlett will ever forget, and an unexpected guest at Christmas lunch panics Rocky.

Christmas films to stream

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Amazon

Based on the 1957 Dr Seuss book of the same name this full-length comedy feature film is narrated by Anthony Hopkins and stars Jim Carrey in the lead role.

Home Alone

Disney+

This classic John Hughes film is the story of eight-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) who wakes to find himself alone in his house after his family accidentally head off on holiday without him.

Love Actually

Amazon

This Christmas-themed romantic comedy film, written and directed by Richard Curtis, delves into different aspects of love through ten separate stories.

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Disney+

Closely following Charles Dickens' novel but with a Jim Henson twist, The Muppet Christmas Carol stars Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge alongside his puppet co-stars such as Miss Piggy, Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Apple TV+

The very first TV special based on the comic strip Peanuts, A Charlie Brown Christmas shows Charlie feeling depressed at the start of the holiday season so Lucy suggests he directs a neighbourhood Christmas play to cheer himself up.

The Christmas Chronicles

Netflix

After accidentally crashing Santa's sleigh, a brother and sister pull an all-nighter to save Christmas with a savvy, straight-talking St. Nick.

Scrooged

Amazon

Another film based on Dicken's Christmas novel A Christmas Carol, this modern retelling features Bill Murray as Frank Cross who is visited by a succession of ghosts on Christmas Eve.

The Princess Switch

Netflix

When a down-to-earth Chicago baker and a soon-to-be princess discover they look like twins, they hatch a Christmastime plan to trade places.