Nicola Sturgeon has today announced a range of new measures to help curb the spread of Omicron after Christmas.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, the first minister confirmed that the guidance for Christmas was not changing, however measures would be introduced in the days after Christmas.

Here are all the measures announced for Scotland today...

1. Limits on indoor and outdoor public events

From December 27, there will be caps on the number of people allowed at indoor and outdoor public events.

For indoor standing events the limit will be 100; for indoor seated events it will be 200; and for outdoor events it will be 500 seated or standing.

Physical distancing of 1 metre will be required at events that go ahead within these limits.

This will include sports like football matches, and events like Hogmanay street parties.

This will be in place for a period of three weeks, when it will be reviewed.

2. Stay at home plea for after Christmas

The first minister issued an urge to limit socialising and social contact from December 27.

Scots are being urged to stay at home as much as possible in the weeks following Christmas day, and when people do go out, to maintain physical distancing.

3. Table service and social distancing reintroduced to hospitality

From December 27, for a period of three weeks, venues serving alcohol for consumption must return to table service.

Indoor hospitality and leisure venues will be asked to ensure 1 metre distance, not within, but between groups of people who are attending together.

The Scottish government will also continue to advise people that if they are attending indoor hospitality or leisure venues, there should be no more than 3 households represented in any group.

4. Guidance on indoor adult contact sport

The Scottish government will introduce guidance to the effect that non-professional indoor contact sports for adults should not take place during the three week period from 26 December.