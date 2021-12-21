Much is changing in the run up to Christmas as Omicron continues to cause problems around the UK.

On Tuesday, the Scottish government confirmed new rules would be implemented after Christmas from December 27.

Meanwhile, on Monday Boris Johnson warned that "further action" may be required in England in the coming days.

Speaking following an emergency cabinet meeting, the prime minister said: "Unfortunately I must say to people that we will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public, to protect public health, to protect our NHS. And we won't hesitate to take that action."

This was followed by an announcement by chancellor Rishi Sunak on Wednesday, which confirmed £1 billion of support was going to be made available to sectors impacted by the current situation, adding to speculation that new restrictions may be introduced in England.

As Christmas grows nearer, here's what we know about when to expect Boris Johnson's next announcement...

When is Boris Johnson's next announcement?

According to reports, Boris Johnson's next announcement could come within the next 48-hours.

This morning, chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed more funding was to be made available to businesses hit by the surge in cases, suggesting that further measures might be on their way.

The prime minister's next announcement could include whether there will be Christmas restrictions in England or measures introduced in the aftermath of the festive period.

It could also answer questions over a potential circuit breaker lockdown to deal with rising Omicron cases.

On Tuesday afternoon, Scotland announced post-Christmas restrictions on hospitality and indoor and outdoor public events.

These changes will take place from December 27, the same date that Boris Johnson's government is reportedly looking at bringing in restrictions.

Do Boris Johnson's announcements apply to Scotland?





No, Boris Johnson's announcements only apply to England.

Each of the four nations is responsible for their own pandemic response.