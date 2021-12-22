Scotland's most expensive streets in 2021 have been named, featuring various towns and cities, including Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The same street - Regent's Terrace in Edinburgh - tops the list for the second year in a row, with an average house price of £1.68 million. 

This year's list saw two new entries with streets in Gullane and North Berwick. 

Here are the most expensive streets in Scotland, as according to research by the Royal Bank of Scotland...

What are the most expensive streets in Scotland?

Scotland’s 25 most expensive streets with their average house cost are:

  • Regent Terrace, Edinburgh (£1,679,000)
  • Ann Street, Edinburgh (£1,585,000)
  • Danube Street, Edinburgh (£1,405,000)
  • Wester Coates Gardens, Edinburgh (£1,327,000)
  • Hope Terrace, Edinburgh (£1,283,000)
  • The Scores, St Andrews (£1,280,000)
  • Northumberland Street, Edinburgh (£1,265,000)
  • Pavilion Crescent, Edinburgh (£1,203,000)
  • Cumlodden Avenue, Edinburgh (£1,200,000)
  • Earls Gate, Glasgow (£1,171,000)
  • Manor Place, Edinburgh (£1,165,000)
  • Warriston Crescent, Edinburgh (£1,164,000)
  • Kinnear Road, Edinburgh (£1,151,000)
  • Hermitage Gardens, Edinburgh (£1,143,000)
  • Donaldson Crescent, Edinburgh (£1,141,000)
  • Gloucester Square, Edinburgh (£1,127,000)
  • Peel Road, Glasgow, (£1,124,000)
  • Barnton Park, Edinburgh (£1,124,000)
  • Barnton Avenue West, Edinburgh (£1,116,000)
  • Blacket Place, Edinburgh (£1,102,000)
  • Saxe Coburg Place, Edinburgh (£1,101,000)
  • Nile Grove, Edinburgh (£1,078,000)
  • Hill Road, Gullane (£1,075,000)
  • Woodhead Drive, Glasgow (£1,067,000)
  • King’s Cairn, North Berwick (£1,066,000)