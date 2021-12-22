Scotland's most expensive streets in 2021 have been named, featuring various towns and cities, including Edinburgh and Glasgow.
The same street - Regent's Terrace in Edinburgh - tops the list for the second year in a row, with an average house price of £1.68 million.
This year's list saw two new entries with streets in Gullane and North Berwick.
Here are the most expensive streets in Scotland, as according to research by the Royal Bank of Scotland...
What are the most expensive streets in Scotland?
Scotland’s 25 most expensive streets with their average house cost are:
- Regent Terrace, Edinburgh (£1,679,000)
- Ann Street, Edinburgh (£1,585,000)
- Danube Street, Edinburgh (£1,405,000)
- Wester Coates Gardens, Edinburgh (£1,327,000)
- Hope Terrace, Edinburgh (£1,283,000)
- The Scores, St Andrews (£1,280,000)
- Northumberland Street, Edinburgh (£1,265,000)
- Pavilion Crescent, Edinburgh (£1,203,000)
- Cumlodden Avenue, Edinburgh (£1,200,000)
- Earls Gate, Glasgow (£1,171,000)
- Manor Place, Edinburgh (£1,165,000)
- Warriston Crescent, Edinburgh (£1,164,000)
- Kinnear Road, Edinburgh (£1,151,000)
- Hermitage Gardens, Edinburgh (£1,143,000)
- Donaldson Crescent, Edinburgh (£1,141,000)
- Gloucester Square, Edinburgh (£1,127,000)
- Peel Road, Glasgow, (£1,124,000)
- Barnton Park, Edinburgh (£1,124,000)
- Barnton Avenue West, Edinburgh (£1,116,000)
- Blacket Place, Edinburgh (£1,102,000)
- Saxe Coburg Place, Edinburgh (£1,101,000)
- Nile Grove, Edinburgh (£1,078,000)
- Hill Road, Gullane (£1,075,000)
- Woodhead Drive, Glasgow (£1,067,000)
- King’s Cairn, North Berwick (£1,066,000)
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.