THE popular Irn-Bru carnival will finish on Christmas Eve after today's latest update on Covid-19 guidelines.
The event, which takes place in the SEC every year, was originally set to run until January 16, but with the changes in government regulations, it will now wrap up on Friday instead.
Greg Cherry, Managing Director of QD Events, said: “This is a devastating blow for the Carnival and, having been closed last year while the SEC became NHS Louisa Jordan, we were all looking forward to welcoming people back and opening our doors again.
"We know that the Carnival is a huge part of Christmas for many families in Glasgow and the West of Scotland and we understand that people will be disappointed. We will now focus on planning an extra special event for 2022.”
Tickets will remain on sale for the IRN-BRU Carnival on December 22, 23 and 24. People who have bought tickets for December 26 onwards will be contacted by their original point of purchase.
Organisers added: "Please note that COVID-19 safety measures will be in operation while the Carnival is open, and all visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination, or proof of negative lateral flow test registered on the day of your visit."
