Few were spared frustration at supermarket shortages when the pandemic first hit, but residents on Lewis were particularly affected – until Stag Bakeries' mobile service stepped in to serve residents, making them a worthy winner at The Herald Family Business Awards

NO-ONE will forget the beginning of the first lockdown when panic buying led to supermarkets shortages and online slots for grocery deliveries were as elusive as gold dust.

For people living on the mainland the situation was difficult enough but islanders faced an even tougher time obtaining supplies, particularly if they were elderly and vulnerable.

A lifeline for residents of Lewis turned out to be their trusty mobile van which was often able to supply goods unavailable in the bigger stores, as well as providing a point of contact for those suddenly without much social interaction.

It proved to be such a valuable service that driver John Thornton’s day extended from an early start at 5am often until 10pm as he made sure his regular and new customers were safe and had enough to eat.

The mobile van is run by Stornoway-based Stag Bakeries, a family business with a heritage stretching back to 1885.

The van makes its way around remote parts of Lewis every week day and has done so for many years but it is over the last 18 months that it has really proved its worth, earning it an award for its community work in the recent Herald Family Business Awards.

“It’s something the bakery has done for a long time now and is not something we run for profit as such,” said Daniel Smith of Stag Bakeries.

“It gives us a chance to provide a lifeline service and that was particularly true at the start of the pandemic when it was very difficult for supermarkets to get stock.

“We were able to fill in the gaps a little bit.

“Some of our customers are elderly and vulnerable and a fair proportion were shielding and either didn’t have access to stores or did not feel comfortable going into the busier shops.

“The demand for online shopping was also incredibly high and really tricky to get but this was an available option.”

As well as baked goods, the van supplies all kinds of groceries and was able to provide all the basic essential during the lockdowns that could not be found easily elsewhere because a good rolling stock is kept by the firm as a buffer in case there are any problems with the ferry service to the Western Isles.

“There is a wide range of products and we have really loyal customers,” said Mr Smith.

“Over the last 18 months particularly, the service has truly been a great way of connecting with people who are finding it difficult to get hold of their regular items.

“It has also been an important social contact for some of them as our driver might be the only person they see that day. That is very important to us as well as the driver who gets to visit his customers and see how they are doing.”

Many of the new customers who signed up during the coronavirus pandemic have continued buying their supplies from the van.

“That’s a good sign and shows it is appreciated,” said Mr Smith. “It is nice for John as well as there are a lot more customers on his route.”

Stag Bakeries’ commitment to the community can also be seen in its training and apprenticeship programme.

Bringing young people into the trade helps keep them on the island but it is also a practical way of ensuring a buoyant workforce.

This currently numbers over 70, making the firm a significant employer on Lewis.

“At the moment we have a lot of young people in the workforce which is exciting because they see it as a pathway and an opportunity to build a career,” Mr Smith said.

There are two strands to the business, both of which are prospering. For the islands of Lewis, Harris and the Uists, the bakery supplies sweet and savoury baking goods and all kinds of bread products, including its award winning plain loaf.

This is made using a traditional recipe that has been little changed over the decades and was named Best Bread in Scotland in 2019 at the Scottish Bakers’ Awards.

“It is made from an old fashioned recipe and is actually one of the few remaining loaves of its kind in Scotland,” Mr Smith said.

It is only available on the islands but Stag Bakeries products can be sampled on the mainland through its biscuit manufacturing which has really taken off in the last ten years and now has over 1000 stockists across the UK.

“Our products have a known and trusted provenance,” said Mr Smith.

“Attention to detail, pride in our work and a cast-iron commitment to customer satisfaction, are still firmly at the heart of everything we do.

“While we will always value the support of our loyal island customers our company, thanks to an expanding network of stockists, has spread its wings to embrace new business from across the United Kingdom and further afield.”

