ST JOHNSTONE have joined forces with Celtic, Motherwell and Hibernian in calls to bring forward the Scottish Premiership winter break.

It comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed yesterday that fresh coronavirus restrictions would mean that only 500 spectators would be allowed into football matches.

Saints are in action against Ross County tonight in their final game before the fresh restrictions come into force on Boxing Day.

In a statement the Perth club said: "St Johnstone has requested that the SPFL bring forward the scheduled winter break and reschedule the affected fixtures.

"Due to the government announcement yesterday, we believe this is the best solution for our football club and our supporters."

The new restrictions yesterday prompted Celtic chiefs to ask the league's governing body if next month's winter break could be brought forward, and reschedule the affected fixtures - including the derby against Rangers on January 2.

"In light of today’s announcement regarding supporters attending matches," a club statement read, "Celtic can confirm that it has today requested that the SPFL bring forward the scheduled winter break and reschedule the fixtures affected by the regulations announced.

"The game owes it to supporters to explore all opportunities to maximise the prospect of all supporters being able to attend matches and support the game they love."

The SPFL have yet to issue a response at the time of writing but Celtic's request has been backed by fellow top-flight clubs Hibernian and Motherwell.

A statement from the Easter Road club read: "Following the Scottish Government’s announcement earlier today, Hibernian FC has requested that the SPFL bring forward the scheduled winter break and reschedule the affected fixtures.

"Hibernian FC completely understands that this is an incredibly difficult situation due to on-going pandemic, and with that in mind health and safety should be at the forefront of every decision, which is why the club has made this proposal to the SPFL.

"The game owes it to supporters to explore all opportunities to maximise the prospect of all supporters being able to attend matches and support the game they love."

The SPFL have yet to issue a response at the time of writing but Celtic's request has been backed by fellow top-flight clubs Hibernian and Motherwell.

A statement from the Easter Road club read: "Following the Scottish Government’s announcement earlier today, Hibernian FC has requested that the SPFL bring forward the scheduled winter break and reschedule the affected fixtures.

"Hibernian FC completely understands that this is an incredibly difficult situation due to on-going pandemic, and with that in mind health and safety should be at the forefront of every decision, which is why the club has made this proposal to the SPFL.

"During that time, we put our facilities and platform at the disposal of the local health authorities to ensure as many booster vaccinations can be administered as possible."