Covid is infecting more people in the UK than ever before, with the more transmissible Omicron variant racing through the population.
New rules and measures have been announced in Scotland to try and curb the spread of the virus, and this includes changes to the self isolation rules.
In England the government has reduced the isolation period from 10 to seven days if the infected person can provide proof of a negative lateral flow.
This is not currently the case in Scotland, however deputy first minister John Swinney said the government was considering this move for fully vaccinated people.
As this change is considered, here's what you need to know about the current self isolation rules in Scotland...
Who needs to self isolate in Scotland?
According to Scottish government advice, the following people must self-isolate:
- Everyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 – a new, continuous cough; fever; or loss of, or change in, sense of smell or taste
- People who live in the same household as a person with symptoms should also isolate straight away
- Non-vaccinated or partially vaccinated close contacts
Meanwhile, fully vaccinated adults identified as close contacts should isolate and take a PCR test. If the result of this test comes back negative, they can leave isolation.
Close contacts will be identified and contacted by Test and Protect.
How long is the self isolation period in Scotland?
The self isolation period in Scotland is currently 10 days.
This has been reduced to seven days for people in England, a move the Scottish government has said it will consider, according to deputy first minister John Swinney.
