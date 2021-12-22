THE family of a man reported missing from Lanarkshire has been contacted after a body was found in the River Clyde near Clydebank.
Officers were called to the river, near to Clydebank Leisure Centre at Aurora Avenue, at around 2.55pm on Tuesday, 21 December.
READ MORE: Two woman assaulted in Glasgow bar 'The Social'
Police say formal identification of the body is yet to take place, but the family of Derek Beattie, who was reported missing from the Harthill area on Saturday November 27, has been made aware.
Police say there are no apparent suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death, and that a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.