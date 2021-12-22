A MAN who died following a road collision in Scotland last week has been formally identified by police.
Konnor Pritchett, from Dufftown, Moray, has been named as the young man who lost his life in the incident which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The 23-year-old was riding a motorcycle on the A941 Dufftown to Craigellachie road near Glenburnie when the collision happened.
His black and red Honda CBR125 was the only vehicle involved and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 00:50, when emergency services attended.
Police are continuing their inquiries and anyone with information is asked to contact them.
Konnor’s family have been made aware, and tributes for the 23-year-old have poured in on social media, but they are asking for their privacy to be respected during the 'difficult time'.
Peter Henderson of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Konnor’s family and friends at this difficult time. Our enquiries are still ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t already spoken to officers, should call 101, quoting reference 0223 of 19 December.”
