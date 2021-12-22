The Scottish government announced a range of new rules yesterday to deal with the spread of Omicron.

These will be introduced from December 26 and 27, and include restrictions on hospitality as well as public events.

But what does it mean for nightclubs? Here's what we know...

Can nightclubs open under the new Covid rules in Scotland?





Yes, technically, nightclubs can open under the new Covid rules in Scotland.

At no point in the first minister's statement on Tuesday did she order venues to shut down.

However, a range of new measures introduced after Christmas for a period of three weeks might make it difficult for nightclubs to operate.

Firstly, from December 27, venues serving alcohol for consumption must return to table service.

Secondly, from December 26 indoor standing events will be limited to 100 people, while sitting events will be limited to 200 people.

Finally, also from December 27, indoor hospitality and leisure venues - including nightclubs - will be asked to ensure 1 metre distance, not within, but between groups of people who are attending together.

This means that people will not be able to order drinks at a bar, and dancefloors as we know them will be impossible.

Speaking on the introduction of the rules, the first minister said: "I know how unwelcome this will be for everyone - but we believe these precautionary steps will help us navigate a difficult period more safely.

"I am also acutely aware that these decisions - and the advice we are giving the public - have significant financial implications for many businesses."

She then went on to detail the funding for businesses impacted, confirming that £375 million would be available to "help support business for the unavoidable impacts of our decisions over the next 3 weeks."

What rules were introduced by Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday?





1. Limits on indoor and outdoor public events

From December 26, there will be caps on the number of people allowed at indoor and outdoor public events.

For indoor standing events the limit will be 100; for indoor seated events it will be 200; and for outdoor events it will be 500 seated or standing.

Physical distancing of 1 metre will be required at events that go ahead within these limits.

This will include sports like football matches, and events like Hogmanay street parties.

This will be in place for a period of three weeks, when it will be reviewed.

2. Stay at home plea for after Christmas

The first minister issued an urge to limit socialising and social contact from December 27.

Scots are being urged to stay at home as much as possible in the weeks following Christmas day, and when people do go out, to maintain physical distancing.

3. Table service and social distancing reintroduced to hospitality

From December 27, for a period of three weeks, venues serving alcohol for consumption must return to table service.

Indoor hospitality and leisure venues will be asked to ensure 1 metre distance, not within, but between groups of people who are attending together.

The Scottish government will also continue to advise people that if they are attending indoor hospitality or leisure venues, there should be no more than 3 households represented in any group.

4. Guidance on indoor adult contact sport

The Scottish government will introduce guidance to the effect that non-professional indoor contact sports for adults should not take place during the three week period from 26 December.