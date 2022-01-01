TO spot Lesley Duncan’s house it helps to look out for the dusty yellow Subaru sports car – a limited edition – sitting in the drive. A reminder that for a while in the 1990s Duncan was The Herald’s sports car correspondent.

“I always liked fast cars. It was hilarious while it lasted,” Duncan tells me when I’ve finally found her house in a cul de sac in Stirling. “It was all the more fun because the men were all grumbling, ‘This is not a woman’s job at all.’”

Sports car correspondent is one of the many hats Duncan has worn in her time working for The Herald. Best known these days as the paper’s poetry editor, Duncan – who politely refuses to divulge her age – has spent decades working for the paper in various capacities.

“I had an answer to people who asked, ‘how long have you worked at The Herald?’ When it came to over 50 years I’d say, ‘You’re talking serious years here.’”

In that time, as well as raising a son, David, she has worked as a features writer, weekend magazine editor and production editor. Duncan was also the paper’s first obituaries editor. For The Herald she has travelled all over the world.

Right now, she’s not travelling very far. When I visit her, she’s on crutches. “I’m fine in spite of this knee which I will get fixed. I am getting physiotherapy twice a month. But it is a nuisance. My yellow peril (the Subaru in the driveway) is in peril of being sold to the highest bidder.”

Maybe for the first time in her storied life Lesley Duncan is slowing down. Indeed, she has finally retired. Well, sort of. She doesn’t like the word retired by the way. She is just “changing gear”.

She’s continuing her much-loved poetry slot in The Herald, but no longer every day. It will now be seen weekly in The Herald Magazine.

What better time then, to celebrate her long and glorious career at The Herald. Here, in her own words, she tells us of her life in journalism.

I WAS once the fastest woman in the world (or rather above the world). The explanation is simple. It was 1973 and the prototype British Concorde 002 was briefly based at Prestwick Airport, while testing, among other things, the supersonic plane’s possible effects on the ozone layer.

My family’s house in Troon was in the flightpath to the airport and the thunder of the great engines overhead was an exhilarating break in the daily routine.

Concorde was having a pretty bad press at the time, particularly from the USA, which had lagged behind Europe technologically.

I managed to hitch a ride on this wonderful product of British-French engineering. It looked rather like a friendly pterodactyl on the tarmac at Prestwick. Pilot John Cochrane and his co-pilot Eddie McNamara, both Ayrshire men, would welcome me courteously into the tiny cockpit in mid-flight; meanwhile a group of French engineers from Toulouse looked at me curiously from the stripped-back cabin, where they crouched over tons of monitoring equipment.

Concorde pilots John Cochrane and Eddie McNamara

Then we were up and away with a great roar, heading to Greenland and the Arctic Circle, chasing the setting sun. There was little sound and no vibration as we broke the sound barrier and hit Mach 1.83. It was an Olympian moment: an experience of a lifetime. I have a certificate signed by the director of Concorde flight-testing, Brian Trubshaw, to prove it.

If that flight was the top adventure of my early years at The Herald, there were others. Before the completion of the Forth Road Bridge, intrepid staff photographer Jimmy Thomson and I walked across it, interviewing workers and managers for a major spread in the paper. Again, it was an exhilarating experience. But it almost curtailed my journalistic career in its infancy.

The site agent threatened to have me fired after we, unauthorised, went to the top of the North Tower. My contrition and obvious enthusiasm softened his wrath, but he forbade pictures from the top to be used the paper. So, the image of me holding on to my hard hat while a tiny ferry passes 600ft below is lost to posterity!

I had joined the Herald, still known as The Glasgow Herald, after studying History and English at Glasgow University and two post-graduate years at Pennsylvania State University in the USA. I was soon sent to the fledgling features department, which was under the command of George Fraser, later to become the internationally-known creator of Flashman, the ultimate anti-hero.

It was from this charismatic man that I learned the trade of journalism, from writing succinctly, to editing others’ writing, composing sharp headlines, and page-design. George was a master of all these; and, moreover, had good relations with the printers of the case-room, who had a vital role in the newspaper’s production.

George Fraser was one of the Second World War veterans who filled the senior ranks of the editorial staff in the post-war decades. His war experiences had taken him to Burma, India, and Egypt, The financial editor Alistair Warren had run a section of the British Zone in Germany in his mid-twenties. The impish diarist Alastair Phillips was a Burma veteran. Another colleague had trained as a Spitfire pilot and was haunted by his wartime experiences.

Sir Hugh Fraser and George MacDonald Fraser at a Glasgow Herald dinner dance in January 1966

The “Vets”, typically plucked from school into the cauldron of war, were quietly spoken, courteous to their female colleagues, not needing to prove their masculinity by swearing or bullying.

Not long after the Berlin Wall was built, I was sent to East Germany by my first editor, James Holburn, who had been a foreign correspondent in Berlin in the 1930s.

East Germany, known as the GDR, was at this time a pariah state, unrecognised by the West. In spite of this, there must have been some kind of informal contacts. Why a junior features writer was chosen for the sortie, I don’t know. My companions were two seasoned Fleet Street guys, hard drinking and inclined to talk about “Huns”. Not the best companions for a douce rookie journalist.

Driven in a large Russian limousine flying a small Union Jack, we were transported round various German cities in the Russian zone, including East Berlin itself of course, whose sinister dark streets were like a Dante-like contrast to the capitalist bedlam of West Berlin.

We visited the still devastated Dresden, where a passer-by spat on the car; Potsdam where one of the major post-war conferences was held in Frederick the Great’s palace; Buchenwald concentration camp which seemed to have turned into a kind of grisly tourist venue, selling postcards.

One night on the way to Karl-Marx-Stadt (the former Chemnitz) one of my companions persuaded the driver to encroach on the land strip bordering on what was, I believe, the American Zone. Instantly a military truck, Russian or East German, bristling with soldiers with machine guns, came out of the blue and played cat and mouse with us till we eventually reached our destination.

Rather to my surprise I managed to return to Scotland unscathed.

With the burgeoning of air travel and tourism in the 1970s and 1980s, and before the baneful intrusion of international terrorism, journalists could find themselves on trips to exotic places, often with the luxury of being government guests in the visited countries.

Thus, I visited Bermuda and the Bahamas, Tanzania, the Seychelles, Mexico, and Egypt, living and travelling in enviable luxury.

Of all these places the one that made the profoundest impact was Egypt. It was an interest that dated from childhood when I used to relieve the longueurs of the Latin class by drawing Egyptian friezes in my notebooks.

The reality of Egypt was overwhelming. Here was a great country with the remains of 5,000 years of civilisation dotting its golden landscapes in November sunshine by the Nile.

I crouched my way along a low tunnel to the heart of the second biggest pyramid; wondered at the immense temple complex at Karnak, and the timeless elegance of the funerary temple of the female pharaoh Hatshepsut on the west bank of the Nile; flew south to Aswan, envying, a little, the passengers on the Nile steamers below.

The building of the Aswan Dam by the Russians had led to the removal of Rameses II’s egotistical temple masterpiece at Abu Simbel to higher ground: a great benign international intervention. It is covered by a protective dome with remarkable acoustics, and I managed to fling Tennyson’s lines, set by Benjamin Britten in his Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings – “Blow, Bugle, Blow! Answer, Echoes, Answer!” – into the resounding cavernous space.

Though I had lived with, and loved, poetry all my life, I had rarely tried to write it myself until 1989-90. The sudden creative drive was prompted not by emotional turmoil but the implosion of Communism in Eastern Europe! I had visited the USSR itself in 1967 when the Cold War was at its height. But now, just over 20 years later, I would rush home at night after work to watch the latest events as the Iron Curtain crumbled.

Dramatic event followed dramatic event: the fall of the Berlin Wall; the execution of the Romanian tyrant Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife on Christmas Day 1989; the Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia. I was at once awed by the bravery of people longing for Western freedoms, and aware that their idealism would be inevitably in some degree tarnished by the realities of Western life. Half a dozen poems flowed from this.

In the 1990s, too, I wrote poetry on topics ranging from the reflections of a lapsed Calvinist to Robert Burns as the Don Juan of Doon. Harry Reid, The Herald’s then deputy editor, and subsequently editor, also twice challenged me to write poems on the political scene for the front page of the paper: “Scotland the New, Now” marked the successful devolution vote and still carries my views on the matter. I have continued to write poetry spasmodically, often on current affairs, reflecting my journalistic background.

One day in October 1996, the then Herald editor George McKechnie summoned me to his room. He wanted me to start a daily poetry column in the paper, he explained, and wondered how long it could be sustained. A year perhaps? In the event it is still running 25 years, and seven editors, later.

Lesley Duncan in her garden in Stirling in November 2021. Photograph Gordon Terris

Southern broadsheets had also been dabbling with poetry. But The Herald’s daily poem concept was of sterner stuff: six poems a week, every week. My philosophy from the start was to offer a little oasis for reflection, and sometimes light relief, from the often harsh environment of the surrounding news pages.

The opening weeks offered material from persons diverse as Ogden Nash and Mary Queen of Scots.

Rough calculations suggest that almost 8000 poems have graced The Herald’s pages in these 25 years. The success of the daily poem over the years has been joyful to watch. It partly reflects, I think, the educational background of our readership. But love of poetry is not confined to those of academic background; Scots generally are at ease with poetry, thanks partly to the influence of Burns.

Once in the early 2000s, a new editor abruptly chopped the daily poem as part of a new-broom initiative. Apparently, though I had nothing whatsoever to do with it, he was besieged with complaints. He had the grace to ask me to return.

Though I was given a totally free hand with choosing material, I tried always to include an element of poems in Scots, and not just Burns. A happy arrangement with Glasgow University’s Scottish Literature Department in 2003 led to The Herald’s joint sponsorship of the annual James McCash Scots Poetry Prize.

I mentioned, earlier, the series of poems I wrote on the collapse of Communism in Eastern Europe. The poems were given to an international symposium on East-West relations, run by Glasgow University in 1990, Glasgow’s year as European Capital of Culture.

This led to an extraordinary invitation to a conference in the city of Lipetsk (south of Moscow) on the dramatisation of Chekhov short stories. (How very Russian!) That trip offered all sorts of insights into the USSR on the eve of its disintegration.

In Moscow I had an interview with the patrician son of another great Russian writer, Boris Pasternak. We talked about the ironic difference between the situation of writers in the West and East. In the West, they were free but rarely venerated; in the East they were widely revered but often persecuted for their power over people’s minds.

The climax of this magical insight into this other great European culture was the farewell party in Moscow (given by the grandson of the doctor who did the autopsy on Stalin). In it, everyone well fuelled by fierce Georgian wine, toasted the stirring final sentiments of A Man’s a Man for a’ That.

I had written my first book in 1990 as a commission from the Royal Scottish Academy. It was a study of James Miller, the first school teacher to become a full Academician. But the new millennium took me more frequently into book country. The most ambitious volume was the Edinburgh Book of Twentieth-Century Scottish Poetry, coedited with Maurice Lindsay and published by Edinburgh University Press in 2005.

Lindsay, the doyen of Scottish letters at this time, had as a young man persuaded TS Eliot at Faber and Faber to publish a ground-breaking anthology of new Scottish poetry in 1947 and now he asked me to join him in producing a contemporary follow-up. Maurice and I got on well, in spite of his encroaching deafness. We would meet every fortnight or so in one of Glasgow’s great Victorian stone palaces off George Square, transmogrified into a pub-cum-restaurant.

There, over fish and chips, we debated our choices of poems. The process of reading and choosing went on for a couple of years. The book, with a handsome cover by the eminent Scottish artist James Robertson, came out in 2005 with 159 poets – writing in English, Scots, and Gaelic – represented.

In the autumn of 2005, The Herald ran a survey of readers to discover the most popular painting in public collections in Scotland. Salvador Dali’s Christ of St John of the Cross was the unsurprising victor. One morning, I received a batch of 10 poems from Edwin Morgan, inspired by the ten paintings in The Herald’s shortlist. “They are yours if you find any interest in printing them.” he wrote in his neat hand.

What a gift. The Scottish poet laureate’s witty and knowledgeable response to the shortlisted poems showed him at full creative power, in spite of his failing health. The Herald published each poem with its appropriate painting in colour in a whole broadsheet page; the material was also published in book form under the title Beyond the Sun (Luath Press, 2007).

Lesley Ducan with poet Edwn Morgan, Professor Alan Riach and Professor Douglas Gifford

In 2009 I was invited to talk at an international conference on Burns at the University of South Carolina. In 2010 my own collection, Images Not Icons, containing a fair number of poems which first appeared in The Herald, was published.

The life of a daily-broadsheet journalist has always exerted a fascination for me. Each day a team of disparate people, writers, subeditors, financial, economic, social, political, and sporting experts, and now IT specialists, work towards the creation of that night’s paper against time and inevitable complications. There is a sense of communal creativity about the process. It is little short of miraculous that the paper has appeared immaculately through all the challenges of Covid.

I have always viewed the position of the journalist in society as being that of a privileged outsider, able to move in many circles but always observing and noting from the side-lines. The recent award of the Nobel Peace Prize jointly to Russian and Filipino journalists and the brave reports by the BBC’s Lyse Doucet from Kabul, are a reminder of the necessity of good objective journalism for any healthy society, and how dangerous the task of providing it often is.

My own experiences, though lacking the heroics of such admirable people, have taken me into all sorts of situations and encounters that I would never have known as a private individual. No wonder George Fraser used to say that journalism was better than working. We did of course work very hard and on a time-scale that would petrify many.

I have been most grateful over the years for the support of Herald readers and a succession of editors, particularly Donald Martin. As for the future, I would like to put together a follow-up to Images Not Icons – and to continue my cherished engagement with poems for The Herald.