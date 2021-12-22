SCOTTISH football clubs are better prepared to deal with the financial side-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic than their counterparts south of the border, according to the latest Football Distress Survey.

The report, compiled by business recovery specialist Begbies Traynor since 2012, finds that there has been no increase in SPFL teams are showing signs of financial distress, while it is on the rise in the EFL.

Compared to March 2020, the number of Scottish clubs showing signs of financial strain has dropped from nine to eight while over the same period in England and Wales, that figure has risen from 17 to 34. During that time, two clubs - Wigan Athletic and Derby County - had administation triggered by the pandemic.

According to Ken Patullo, who leads Begbies Traynor in Scotland, a combination of hand-outs from Holyrood, lower revenue streams and a prudent approach in the boardroom have protected Scottish teams from the dangers many club are experiencing down south.

"The rates relief government-backed bank loans and other furlough measures seem to have done their job in terms of protecting Scottish clubs," he said.

"There was a significant rise in distress when we saw the last data six months ago but the clubs have recovered and we’re now seeing levels of distress below those in March 2020.

"There’s no doubt that Scottish clubs, with just a fraction of most EFL clubs’ TV revenues, have had to be more prudent for a long time, and it seems that they have been better able to pivot strategies to conserve their resources, despite having more dependence on ticket sales and match day attendances.

"Although we tend to envy the relative fortunes of the game south of the border, the trends revealed by this survey show that English clubs’ ability to spend more freely pre-Covid has proved to be a double-edged sword.

"We should be thankful that the Scottish leagues won’t see a whole raft of ‘zombie clubs’, staggering through to avoid failure and financially-driven relegations that are likely in England."