HEARTS manager Robbie Neilson admits it is imperative that fans can attend games after confirming that the club are in favour of bringing forward the winter shutdown.

The Gorgie side are among 12 Premiership clubs being asked for their preference on potentially rescheduling matches after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that outdoor events would be restricted to a maximum crowd of 500 from Boxing Day for three weeks.

Neilson is preparing for Sunday’s visit of Ross County to go ahead - even if it is in front of a vastly reduced attendance.

However, the Hearts manager would be happy for next Wednesday’s home clash with St Johnstone and the January 3 trip to city rivals Hibs, which is the last game before the three-week winter break, to be postponed until after a rearranged shutdown.

Neilson said: “We are just preparing for the game on Sunday and hoping it goes ahead. The powers that be will decide if that's going to happen or not.

“If it does, we will crack on. If it doesn't, we will need to reassess it and see what we do.

“For me it's very important to have fans there. We had a period of 18 months and we all accepted it was very difficult to get through the games.

“The preference for the club and myself would be to bring that winter break forward as much as we can to ensure that, when the games do get played, we get as many fans there as possible.

“They are the heart and soul of the club.”

Asked specifically if he would want to play the derby at Easter Road in front of a capacity crowd, even though having a total of 500 fans there would be an advantage to Hearts at what is an ‘away’ match, Neilson replied: “You would play the derby game every week if you could. It's a massive game for us.

“Yes, you would like a full house there to bring that atmosphere and intensity.

“It's outwith our control. If it goes ahead, great. If not, it will get rescheduled and we'll be ready for that one.”

Neilson, however, appreciates that there are few rescheduling dates available in the calendar amid non-stop matches at domestic and international level.

He added: “That's probably the biggest problem we have, the rescheduling of games.

“You have Scottish Cup games coming up, World Cup play-offs and other international games.

“It's difficult to get a date for them. That's not my department.

"My remit is to get the boys ready for games and right now we are getting ready for Ross County on Sunday.”

Neilson, meanwhile, has confirmed his interest in Nathaniel Atkinson ahead of a potential January move for the Melbourne City right back.

It is understood talks are at an advanced stage but Hearts are having to wait until they obtain the relevant visa paperwork from the government.

Neilson added: “We know the areas we need to strengthen in.

“Players will come in and players will go out. He is one that has been put to us.

“It’s still a deal that is still to be done so I don’t want to talk too much about it but it’s an area we’d like to strengthen.

“It’s more the profile we’re looking for, the age, the athleticism. "Hopefully they can come and firstly, settle in quickly and then do well for the club.”