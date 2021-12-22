SEAN Lineen’s long association with Scottish Rugby, which stretches back to his first Scotland cap in 1989, has come to an end.

Up until a few months ago, he held a range of roles with the sport's governing body – including head of Scottish Rugby Academies and national age-grade teams, head coach of the Scotland Under-20s team, and ‘On Field Lead' for Super6 – but his name was conspicuously absent during a series of recent announcement relating to the on-going restructuring of Murrayfield’s high-performance department under Director of Performance Rugby, Jim Mallinder.

“For me this has been a really hard decision. But it is the right time to leave,” said the former Scotland centre who was part of the famous 1990 Grand Slam team, in a statement which claimed his departure had been agreed amicably.

"I’ve been involved in Scottish Rugby for a lifetime, and I feel lucky and very privileged to have been involved in the game here, firstly as a player and coach with Boroughmuir, then with the national team in both roles and to have played for Edinburgh and coached Glasgow Warriors.

“I will always be hugely enthusiastic and passionate about Scottish Rugby – everyone knows that.

“There are so many good things going on just now: uppermost amongst them, the turbo-charging of investment into the pro-teams; and the improved links between our best young players, training and playing, with the pro-teams. And it’s all about creating and developing competitive environments.”

Lineen – who celebrates turning 60 on Christmas Day – intends to “take a wee breather” before deciding on his next steps.

“I always remember the Clint Eastwood quote. At 91 he was asked: ‘What’s the secret to staying young?’ And his answer: ‘Don’t let the old man in'. So, for me, I’ll be determined not to let the old man in. I feel physically and mentally very active. I love my cold-water swimming in the sea and I’m playing a lot of tennis and cycling,” he explained.