NICK GRIGG has negotiated an early release from his Glasgow Warriors contract which means he can join up with Japanese side NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes at the end of this calendar year.

The 29-year-old centre has been capped nine times by Scotland with his last appearance being in the whirlwind 38-38 draw against England at Twickenham in March 2019.

He has played 95 games for Warriors – scoring 20 tries – since his debut for the club in March 2016, but he has found himself stuck behind Sione Tuilupotu and Kyle Steyn in the outside-centre pecking order this season.

“Playing for Glasgow Warriors has completely changed my life for the better and I’ve loved every minute of it,” said Grigg, who is originally from New Zealand but qualified to play for Scotland through his Ayrshire-born grandfather.

“It was such a scary thing to do to leave your home country and to move to the other side of the world, but the prospect of playing at Glasgow Warriors and playing professional rugby was too good to turn down.

“There have been a lot of highlights for me both on and off the pitch at Glasgow. I’ll always remember my first game against Leinster back in March 2016, and my 50th against Scarlets when we went down to 14 men early on and still got the victory – there have been so many amazing moments.

“But I’ll be closer to home and my family, and I get to experience a new culture.”

Warriors head coach Danny Wilson said: “Nick is a well-liked character within our squad who has had some really good performances in a Glasgow Warriors shirt over the past six seasons.

“He's someone who always gave his all for the club, and who was never afraid to front up to the challenge in front of him.

“He’ll be missed in our environment, and we wish him all the best for the future as he starts the next chapter of his career in Japan.”