SCOTLAND captain Andy Robertson has joined hundreds of people across the world already showing off their Christmas ‘bawballs’ on social media to raise awareness of testicular cancer.

Since launching in 2015, the Cahonas Scotland campaign has reached millions of social media accounts and drawn support from stars of music, movies, TV, sport and even politics – including Captain Kirk and Luke Skywalker. Star Trek star William Shatner and Star Wars star Mark Hamill have both backed the campaign.

Some of Scotland’s most loved celebrities, such as Amy MacDonald, Sam Heughan, Lorraine Kelly have taken part. As have Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

British and Irish Lion Hamish Watson and Scots singer-songwriter Callum Beattie have joined Liverpool star Robertson this year in pledging their support for this year’s campaign.

Ritchie Marshall, founder of Clydebank-based Cahonas, Scotland’s national cancer charity, said: “When this started it was just a daft idea – now it’s become a Christmas tradition.

“Each year, so many more people become aware of our charity thanks to celebrities and their baubles. I’m so grateful to everyone who’s backed the campaign over the years.

“The #CheckYerBawballs campaign has reached millions of people. In doing so, they’ve raised awareness and potentially prevented countless men and their families from the agony and heartbreak of cancer.

“Early detection saves lives. And it’s simple. If men check more regularly, their chance of a complete recovery improves massively.

“I hope many more men across Scotland and around the world remember to #CheckYerBawballs this Christmas.”

Testicular cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in young men in the UK. Cases have increased by more than 27% since the early 1990s, but if detected in its early stages, testicular cancer is 98% curable.

Earlier this year, Hibernian FC launched a partnership with Cahonas Scotland to raise awareness of testicular cancer, and pledged to encourage every male player and supporter to perform regular self checks.

Celebrities and members of the public can join in by sharing a selfie showing off their ‘bawballs’ in front of the Christmas tree. Christmas jumpers are also included. They then tag three more people who do the same and so the message spreads.

For more information on the #CheckYerBawballs campaign and the work Cahonas does visit cahonasscotland.org.