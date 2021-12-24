THERE was a surprise visitor at the doors of the Calum’s Cabin run flats in Glasgow for young cancer patients Emily Taylor and Riley McLennan.

Emily and Riley been living in the accommodation provided by the charity with their families while receiving treatment at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

The families have made the flat their temporary home for the past few weeks and are among eight flats run by the charity Calum’s Cabin who provide holidays and accommodation for families who have children going through treatment.

This Christmas the charity will ensure that every child either on an oncology ward or day centre will receive a gift and they will be giving out around 500 presents.

And it wasn’t just an early Christmas present for Emily and Riley when Santa came to visit as this year the charity also has something to celebrate.

Emily Taylor received a visit from Santa during a stay at one of Calum's Cabin flats

Calum’s Cabin are one of the eight charities selected as part of our Readers’ Choice Cash for Charities Appeal.

And they were delighted when they were told they will receive just over £2000 to help them to continue to help families during at time of need through our charity initiative.

The Herald announced it was giving charities the chance to take a share of a £125,000 cash giveaway. Our parent company’s charitable arm, The Gannett Foundation, is providing £125,000 in cash to support local charities across the country and we were delighted to have a £20,000 share to give away in Scotland.

Riley McLennan with his gift from Santa

The other seven finalists were Maggie’s Cancer Centres, Erskine, Autism Rocks Fife, Beloved Rabbits, Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland, Man on Inverclyde and Ardgowan Hospice.

This year we gave the power back to our readers through a token collect initiative which ran throughout November.

Each token collected was used to allocate cash to the nominated charity – if a charity collected 50% of all to tokens collected, it will receive 50% of the £20,000.

Readers and supporters faithfully cut out tokens from our newspapers and today we can reveal the share of the £20,000 pot the chosen charities will receive.

Our eight charities will receive amounts ranging from nearly £500 to more than £4000.

They are:

Ardgowan Hospice - £4,979.25

Erskine - £4,059.47

Maggie’s Cancer Centres - £3900.41

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland - £2,897.65

Calum’s Cabin £2,109.27

Beloved Rabbits - £1,175.66

Autism Rocks Fife - £449.52

Man on Inverclyde - £428.77

Caroline Speirs, who set up the charity following the death of her son Calum, 12, to a brain tumour in 2007, was delighted when she was received the news of their £2,109.27 share of the funds.

Mrs Spiers said: “It is wonderful for us and it will allow us to continue to help families with children going through cancer treatment. Often families spend a long time away from home and rather be separated they can all be together in one of our eight flats.

“As soon as one family is able to go home and leave the flat, we have another waiting to come in. We also run holiday cabins to give families a much-needed break away together and with Covid it has been even more important that they have somewhere safe that they can go to and our accommodation gives them that peace of mind.

“We are very grateful to The Herald and everyone who supported us. The donation could allow three families to have a holiday or support families in the temporary accommodation.”

Colin McPhail, left, and Jim Wartret of the Erskine Home fundraising in Bishopton after a grant of £4000 from the Cash for Charities initiative. Photo by Gordon Terris.

Erskine, which runs centres of excellence for the care of our veterans through its care homes, assisted living and activity centres, was another of our finalists.

They said they were delighted with the outcome of the vote and the money will go towards funding crucial tests within their care homes.

Maggies Centre in Glasgow after being given a cheque from the Cash for Charities initiative. From left, Kerry Craig,, Susan Swan, Debbie Cook, Rachel Cram, Grazia Zani and Jennifer Blair. Photo Gordon Terris.

Gareth Toner, Trusts and Foundations Manager for Erskine, said: “The grant will fund procalcitonin (PCT) testing equipment for elderly and disabled Veterans at The Erskine Home, Bishopton and the Erskine Park Home. These tests are a crucial part of Erskine’s enhanced care services. Our care staff use the equipment to take a small blood sample and test for high levels of procalcitonin which can indicate a bacterial infection.

“The ability to carry out these tests has many benefits for our residents including earlier detection and treatment of illnesses, more accurate diagnosis, better observation of antibiotic treatment and prevention of sepsis. This generous grant from Cash for Charities will fund nine months of PCT testing equipment supplies for both our Bishopton homes. Thank you so much to your readers and the Cash for Charities programme for helping Erskine’s Veterans during this challenging time for us all.”

Maggie’s Cancer Centre’s have been providing support to people who are learning to live with a cancer diagnosis since it began 25 years ago.

Founder Maggie Keswick Jencks used her own experience of having cancer to create a new type of cancer care. Sadly Maggie died just before the first Maggie's opened in Edinburgh in 1996. Now there is a network of centres across the UK including the Glasgow base opening which opened its doors in 2002.

They were awarded just over £3900 to go towards one of their programmes, Where Now? - a seven week course to help people adjust to life after their cancer treatment.

Maggie’s Glasgow Centre Head Kerry Craig said: “We are absolutely delighted with the donation from the Cash for Charities Campaign, it is like a lovely early Christmas present and I can’t thank all the readers of The Herald and Times enough. These continue to be incredibly challenging times for everyone, but particularly people living with cancer, and this donation will help us to give them the practical, emotional and psychological support they need now more than ever. In particular, it will help us to run our Where Now? Programme which helps people once their treatment has finished.”

For Autism Rocks Fife their share of the cash, almost £450, is good timing as it will go towards getting their sensory garden ready for summer.

The garden, which is a vital part of therapy, had been damaged by falling trees and work will start in January.

Liza Quin, founder of Autism Rocks Fife, said: “We have got a lot of work to do in our sensory garden which needs repaired and we have sensory planters to replace. The money is very welcome and it will go towards the replacement planters.

“We only reopened in June after being closed for a year and a half and it has been a difficult time for families, but this donation is very welcome.”

Ardgowan Hospice received £4,979.25 through Cash for Charities

Other grant recipients include Glasgow rescue charity Beloved Rabbits and Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland who were awarded nearly £4000 between them.

David Bell, Beloved Rabbits co-founder: “Beloved Rabbits are delighted to have been part of Cash for Charities, and to benefit from the opportunity to raise more awareness for rabbit welfare issues throughout Scotland. The money we’ll be receiving will allow us to pay the vet bills associated with neutering around nine rabbits as part of preparation for finding them a new forever home.”

Lawrence Cowan, Director of Fundraising at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland: “We want to say a massive thank you to everyone who voted for us in the Glasgow Evening Times Cash for Charities giveaway.

“Your incredible donation will fund 154 hours of vital support, making sure people don’t feel scared and alone when they return home from hospital.

“You’ve given people the greatest gift of all - the chance to enjoy moments with those they love this Christmas and beyond.”