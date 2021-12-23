GRAHAM ALEXANDER has blasted Scottish Government rules limiting football fan capacity to just 500-fans for the Boxing Day fixtures.

New Covid curbs limit football stadia to 500 spectators as part of the three-week circuit breaker restrictions.

It means Motherwell will be backed by a majorly reduced crowd for the December 26 clash with Livingston before the winter break begins.

And Alexander slammed the decision to slash attendances as he claimed the rules are just "throwing a number out".

He went on to discuss the completely different scenarios for fan attendance at different clubs as he branded the fan limit as decision making based on no evidence.

Alexander, as reported by STV, told the media: “I don’t see the sense in just coming up with a number. For who?

“Five-hundred for us is I don’t know what percentage of our crowd and stadium but 500 for Celtic, for example, is completely different in relevance for each club.

"I think things like that undermine other messages that are evidence-based and thought out, where there an idea behind the decision.

“I think just throwing a number out, where you have to draw a line, that for me is just, I think it weakens any other argument for what you are doing when making decisions.

“So I think that’s just decision making on no evidence at all and no understanding of the contrasts between each club.”