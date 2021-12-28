Christmas day is officially behind us, and some people might already be thinking about taking down the decorations.
However, did you know that according to tradition the decorations should be kept up into January?
Here's what you need to know...
When should you take down your Christmas tree?
According to the twelve days of Christmas tradition, your Christmas decorations should be taken down on the twelfth and final day.
The twelve days of Christmas is associated with Christianity, with the twelfth night celebrating the arrival of the Three Wise Men who followed the star of Bethlehem to bring their gifts to baby Jesus.
However, there is some debate as to whether the twelfth day falls on January 5 or 6.
The Church of England counts from Christmas Day, meaning the Twelfth Night falls on January 5.
However, the Catholic Church only starts counting from Boxing Day meaning January 6 is the twelfth day, as well as Epiphany.
Epiphany is a Christian holiday that marks the baptism of Jesus.
Ultimately, it is up to you when to take down your decorations, with some people preferring to have a fresh start going into the new year.
Last year, many people chose to keep their lights up well into February to try and keep the festive spirit going during the January lockdown.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.