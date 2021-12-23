ALAN SOUTAR completed a stunning comeback victory to defeat Mensur Suljovic at the World Darts Championships at the Alexandra Palace in London.
The Scotsman booked his name in the third round of the competition with a magical 144 finish during a tie break set.
Soutar looked to be out of the contest after losing the first two sets but after surviving eight match darts he turned the match on its head.
The Arbroath man secured £25,000 for his win as he entered the last 64 stage of the PDC Championships.
He will now face the winner of José de Sousa vs Jason Lowe after the Christmas break.
