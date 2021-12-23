Jon Snow will present the Channel 4 news for the final time on Thursday night after 32 years at the helm.

Tributes have poured in for the veteran journalist on what has been described as an "emotional day" by many of his colleagues.

The 74-year-old is fondly known for his vast collection of colourful ties and socks, as well as reporting from iconic moments such as the fall of the Berlin Wall and interviewing Nelson Mandela.

Channel 4 News communications director Hayley Barlow has shared a photo on Twitter of the team and Jon as they say farewell.

She wrote: “Going to be an emotional day, our last shift working together, before the Channel 4 News lights dim at 8pm.”

As the series finale draws to a close ... we'll be paying tribute to our colleague, friend and broadcasting legend that is Jon Snow, as he presents Channel 4 News for the very last time - tonight at 7 on 4 pic.twitter.com/1BkL05O8LL — Hayley Barlow (@Hayley_Barlow) December 23, 2021

The iconic broadcaster will continue to work with Channel 4 on long-form projects and spend more time focusing on his charitable work.

So it's @jonsnowC4 last shift tonight. Been working with this legend for 30 years and have been half way round the world with this amazing, energetic, funny, committed and competitive man. Been an honour and a privilege just to be alongside and i will really really miss him. 💚 pic.twitter.com/F4ZcxjScxi — Oliver King (@oliverjamesking) December 23, 2021

Jon is known for his kindness, fun, humility by everyone that knows him.

Jon Snow is the star who always makes everyone else feel the like the most important person in the room, that humility and kindness is the magic of Snowbiz! An inspiration to so many of us @Channel4News & beyond, we’ll miss you @jonsnowC4 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MvgTNk1Jl2 — Minnie Stephenson (@MinnieStephC4) December 23, 2021

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan made reference to Snow’s fondness of colourful ties.

He tweeted: “Farewell Snowy ⁦@jonsnowC4⁩ after 32 years at Channel 4 News.

“You’ve been a consistently brilliant news broadcaster, and aside from the ludicrous ties, and dodgy helmets, a lot of fun too. Congrats on a great run – I’ll miss you!”

As Jon Snow presents Channel 4 News for the final time tonight, we look back at a remarkable career, including his interview with Nelson Mandela.

Listen to or watch @C4TheFourcast podcast: https://t.co/HwMci1QYlk pic.twitter.com/JH5m6nYDlJ — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) December 23, 2021

ITV News presenter Lucrezia Millarini described Snow as a “legend”.

She added: “Wow. A constant on-screen presence in my household growing up. Then I was lucky enough to work in the same building.”

Snow’s career in journalism began at LBC in 1973 before he moved to ITN in 1976, where he served as Washington correspondent and diplomatic editor.

He then became the main presenter of Channel 4 News in 1989.

Channel 4 previously said Snow will now “focus on his charities and some of his many passions in life, people’s stories, inequality, Africa, Iran and the arts”.

His final programme airs from 7pm on Thursday.