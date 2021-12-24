Scottish EuroMillions winners Fred and Lesley Higgins have shared what a millionaire’s Christmas looks like ahead of a life-changing jackpot in tonight’s draw.

The Aberdeenshire couple, who won £57.9M on EuroMillions in 2018, revealed that they still have quite a pared back Christmas, with just their nearest and dearest around them.

That being said, they said that they do enjoy buying the finest turkey and all the trimmings, and a couple of lavish gifts like a Patek Phillipe watch and a highly prized limited edition bottle of whisky have been given at Christmases past.

They also claim their main Christmas tree has 3,000 lights on it - despite not even being that big.

On Christmas Day there’s a £15M Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ jackpot up for grabs, which could end the year on a high for lucky winners. In a ‘Must Be Won’ draw, the jackpot has to go so if no-one matches the six main numbers, the prize will roll-down to boost the other tiers.

Friday’s Christmas Eve EuroMillions jackpot has rolled to a life-changing estimated £58M.

Earlier this month, Mr and Mrs Higgins joined a group of big-hearted National Lottery winners in Scotland to donate a wealth of festive goodies to a National Lottery-funded charity - The Living Memory Association.

Armed with Santa hats and Christmas jumpers, they hand delivered a Christmas tree and luxury gift hampers to be distributed among local people who rely heavily on the support the charity offers.

Speaking of the visit, Mrs Higgins said, “The work done by the team at The Living Memory Association is remarkable. Christmas is a very special time for our family but we’re aware that for many people it can also be a lonely time of year. We feel very privileged to visit the charity and play our part in spreading some festive cheer.”

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “This Christmas weekend promises to be one to remember for National Lottery players, with a whopping EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs and a Lotto jackpot that has to be won which could mean lots of players winning much more.

“My team and I have our fingers crossed for all UK players and are on standby to support all our big winners as they start their life-changing journey. Make sure you grab your EuroMillions and Lotto ticket early for a chance to celebrate Christmas as a newly-made millionaire and ring in 2022 in style!”

National Lottery players are urged to get their tickets before 7.30pm this Friday (24 December) to be in with a chance of winning this jaw-dropping EuroMillions jackpot prize and before 7.30pm this Saturday (25 December) for a chance to win the special Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ jackpot.