BREAKING coronavirus restrictions accounted for nine per cent of Scotland's crime in 2020/21.
Whilst many incidents will have been dealt with by police without the need for enforcement, 20,976 Coronavirus restrictions crimes were recorded in the year, according to the Recorded Crime in Scotland report.
Legislation was first brought into force in late March 2020 and added to in November.
So where were the hotspots in Scotland where Coronavrius restriction crimes were recorded?
The national rate of recorded Coronavirus restriction crimes was 38 per 10,000 population in 2020-21.
However, this varied from 124 per 10,000 population in West Dunbartonshire to 6 per 10,000 population in Aberdeenshire.
However, it should be noted that crimes are recorded in terms of where they occur and not the home residency of the perpetrator.
Find out how many Coronavirus Restriction Crimes were recorded in your area in total.
