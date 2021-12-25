More than thirty years since it's initial release in the UK, Home Alone is still a firm favourite over Christmas.

The fun-filled festive classic which follows the escapades of Kevin McCallister as he protects his family's home from 'The Wet Bandits' is still very much part of essential Christmas film viewing.

The film has been passed down through generations with parents who laughed along as youngsters now watching it with their own children.

But what is the cast up to now?

And is Piers Morgan really the pigeon lady from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York?

Macaulay Culkin (Kevin McCallister)

The star of the show, Culkin is still best known for his role as Kevin McCallister some 30 years on.

Kevin's wish to be left home alone sees the 8-year-old overcome his fears, form new friendships and spark an hilarious battle of wits with two thieves trying to break into his house.

Culkin's film credits include Uncle Buck, My Girl, Richie Rich and of course Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

In 2019 he featured in a comedy drama Changeland, directed by Seth Green, and the TV series Dollface alongside current girlfriend Brenda Song.

Born in New York on 26 August 1980, Culkin has six siblings and was married to actress Rachel Miner from 1998-2000. He had a relationship with Mila Kunis for eight years prior to Song.

He also has a podcast called Bunny Ears.

Joe Pesci (Harry)

One half of the bumbling duo trying to get their grubby hands on the McCallister's home and its contents, Harry is the brains of the operation - only to be outsmarted by Kevin.

Away from Home Alone, Pesci is no stranger to playing the bad guy. His credits include starring alongside Robert De Niro in blockbusters Goodfellas, Casino and Raging Bull.

His recent work includes a title role in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman in 2019.

Daniel Stern (Marv)

Marv is Harry's partner in crime and gives the duo their nickname of 'The Wet Bandits'. He faces the brunt of Kevin’s tricks in the McCallister home and even more so in the film's sequel.

Stern has had steady work since, and is probably best known elsewhere for narrating US comedy drama, The Wonder Years from 1988 to 1993.

He recently featured in the TV series Shrill and the film James vs His Future Self.

Catherine O'Hara (Kate McCallister)

O'Hara takes on the role of Kevin's mum, Kate, who faces a long battle to get home to see her son in time for Christmas.

The actress has a long list of credits, notably 1988's Beetlejuice, and more recently in the critically acclaimed Schitt's Creek.

Her role as Moira Rose in the Canadian sitcom earned her an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in 2020.

John Heard (Peter McCallister)

Heard plays Kevin's father, Peter, in the film. He looks after the rest of the family as Kate plots a route back to Kevin.

An established actor, with more than 200 credits to his name including Gladiator and The Sopranos, Heard died suddenly in 2017 from a sudden cardiac arrest, aged 71.

Devin Ratray (Buzz)

Ratray plays the spikier and older brother, Buzz, who warms to Kevin through the film - even though the two of them aren't seen together until the end scene when they share a high five.

As well as Home Alone, Ratray has had many supporting roles through the years and popped up in a variety of TV shows - most recently as a deli customer in Netflix's Russian Doll.

He has completed filming of Construction - a rom-com set for release in 2021.

Roberts Blossom (Marley)

Old Man Marley was the McCallister’s neighbour. Rumoured to be a serial killer, who went by the alias the South Bend Shovel Slayer, Marley turned out to be a kind soul - coming to Kevin’s rescue when he is finally caught by Harry and Marv.

Blossom featured in such films as Escape from Alcatraz, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Christine before his death in 1999, aged 87.

John Candy (Gus Polinski)

The Canadian comedian's starring role as Gus Polinski - the Polka King of the Midwest - helps a frantic Kate at the airport get back to Chicago.

Candy was a well-known Hollywood actor from his roles in Uncle Buck (alongside Culkin), Spaceballs, Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

He died from a heart attack in 1994, aged 43.

Gerry Bamman (Uncle Frank)

Bamman plays Kevin's grumpy and tightfisted uncle in both films.

His screen credits include Law & Order, The Bodyguard and Superstar.

Brenda Fricker (pigeon lady in Home Alone 2)

As a special mention to the film’s 1992 hit sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Fricker plays the part of a homeless woman.

Her character turns out to be a kind soul who Kevin befriends and gives a turtle dove to at the end of the film, as a sign of everlasting friendship.

In recent times she has faced stiff competition from Piers Morgan, with some saying the TV personality looks like the pigeon lady from Home Alone 2.

Morgan’s son was first to make the comparison in 2018 before Piers’ Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid once again pointed out the pair’s resemblance this week.

Morgan was forced to deny the link.