Nobel Peace prize winning laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu has died aged 90.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the death on Twitter and said that the activist’s death marked "another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans".

Tutu was best known to be an anti-apartheid icon beside Nelson Mandela and was a driving force behind the movement to end racial segregation and discrimination enforced by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948 until 1991.

In 1984 he won the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the fight to abolish the apartheid system.

Throughout his life, he campaigned tirelessly for human rights.

He was ordained as a priest in 1960 and became Bishop of Cape Town in 1985.

The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa. pic.twitter.com/vjzFb3QrNZ — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 26, 2021

As the first Archbishop of Cape Town he used his role to campaign against oppression of black people in his home country, always saying his motives were religious and not political.

Following Mandela’s release from prison and when he became the country’s first black president in 1994, he appointed Tutu to a Truth and Reconciliation Commission set up to investigate crimes committed by both whites and blacks during the apartheid era.

President Ramaphosa described Tutu as "an iconic spiritual leader, anti-apartheid activist and global human rights campaigner".

He added that he was "a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead.

"A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world."

Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 and in recent years was hospitalised on several occasions to treat infections.

Dr Ramphela Mamphele, acting chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and coordinator of the Office of the Archbishop, said in a statement on behalf of the Tutu family that Tutu had died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town at the age of 90. She did not give details on the cause of death.

Tributes have been paid from figures across the world following his death.