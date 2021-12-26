PARTS of Scotland are bracing for blizzard-like snow conditions today.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning ahead of the treacherous conditions - which is set to bring disruption to travel and short-term loss of power.
The forecasters have said that roads and railways are likely to be affected by snow or ice, leading to longer journey times.
The weather warning remains in place until 12pm today.
The Met Office said: “As an area of rain moves northwards, it looks like turning to snow over the higher parts of Northern England, and then southern and central Scotland.
“Coupled with strong winds, gusting to 35 to 45 mph in places, this is likely to lead to some difficult travel conditions across higher Pennine and Cumbrian routes, as well as the Southern Uplands, during the early hours of Sunday.
“Temporary blizzard-like conditions may be encountered above around 300 or 400 metres elevation.
It's a White #BoxingDay for some ❄️— Met Office (@metoffice) December 26, 2021
A yellow warning ⚠️ for #snow is in force across parts of northern England and Scotland until midday
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/O7NUD2uEn4
“These conditions will probably move into some hillier central parts of Scotland during Sunday morning, while snow turns back to rain further south.
“The extent of snowfall is uncertain at this stage.”
The areas affected are:
Clackmannanshire, Falkirk, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Dumfries and Galloway, Midlothian, Scottish Borders, West Lothian, Argyll and Bute, East Ayrshire, East Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, and West Dunbartonshire.
