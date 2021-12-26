THE SPFL have rejected a request from Dundee to postpone today's clash at Aberdeen. 

The Dens Park side have just 14-players available for the game, which includes three goalkeepers. 

This is due to the club's current injury list, as well as a positive covid case within the camp - which has ruled out a further five players due to being deemed close contacts. 

The club this morning asked the SPFL if the Boxing Day match could be called off as a result. 

But league officials have knocked back that request.

The club took to Twitter to announce the update. 

The short statement reads: "We can confirm that our scheduled testing for Covid-19 this morning returned a positive case. As a result, five further players have been identified as close contacts.

"With these players missing and our current injury situation, we took the decision to request a postponement of today’s fixture against Aberdeen.

"The postponement request has been rejected by the SPFL and we travel with a squad of 14 players which includes 3 goalkeepers.

"A further member of the first-team coaching staff is also isolating."